John Carter's Brush With Death: Escape From The Viper

Dear Friend,

It was a good feeling when our KLM 747-400 finally touched down in Los Angeles. It had been an extraordinary six weeks, filled with drama and suspense. The drama came from preaching in the VIPER, a district of Cuba that takes its name from that ancient SERPENT called the Devil. But in spite of the demons from Hell, we saw the mighty power of God displayed as many lost souls accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. Glory be to God!

There was a price to pay, we had invaded Satan’s territory, and the Serpent was angry. On our last day in Cuba, as Hurricane Matthew battered the island, I was stricken with a respiratory illness. On the way to Ukraine, my fever raged, and we found refuge in a hotel room in Prague. During one long night, I had trouble breathing. Beverley contacted the front desk, and an emergency doctor was summoned. We were a long way from family and friends, and for a while I wondered if I would preach in Ukraine as planned. Thus we waited in suspense, trusting only in God our Savior.

But God was merciful to me. We traveled to Kiev, my raging fever subsided, and with Dr. John Hammond from Australia, proclaimed the Word of God. This was done in partnership with HOPE TV UKRAINE who broadcast the messages LIVE into 6,400,000 homes.

You dear friend and partner, by your prayers and offerings, helped to make all this possible. To God and to you, we say, “Thank you”.

Gratefully yours,

John Carter

Dr. John Hammond from Australia with John Carter.

Hope TV Ukraine broadcast the messages into 6,400,000 homes.

Letters from the Heart

When the Church ceases to evangelize, it becomes a museum of mummified saints.

Dear Pastor Carter,

How was your trip home? How is your health? In the name of Hope Media Group I want to express again our thankfulness for the ministry of The Carter Report team in Ukraine. It was a blessing to work with you and to proclaim the message of hope for the people in Ukraine. May God bless you and all The Carter Report team!

With best regards,

Vyacheslav Demyan

General Director of “Hope” Media Group

Dear Pastor Carter,

Greetings to you from Nizhny Novgorod. My name is Anna, I thank you very much for praying for my mother last year, she died from cancer. Your sermon releases the soul, gives the love of a parent. It gives everything to survive and not lose oneself. When the first time you clearly and simply explained to us Bible truths, it was possible to listen everyday, constantly. That was grace time. Excuse imperfect English.

With gratitude,

Anna, Russia

I wish to express our sincere gratitude for the help and support that was given to the Cuban Union by The Carter Report who came to our country to preach the Gospel of Christ. What happened was a first for us because The Carter Report team sponsored 11 campaigns right across our nation. We witnessed a record number of baptisms. Praise God!

Pr. Orelbis Herrera Barrios

Special Assistant to the President

Cuban Union

Dear Pastor Carter,

“It is with gladness that I learned that you will be evangelizing Cuba. As I have told you before, I am aged and not in the best of health, but I like to do what I can for the Master even when it hurts. Our dollar has very little value now, so it takes a lot to purchase US dollars. It is at a great sacrifice that I purchased the cheque enclosed for One Hundred Dollars, but I am glad for Cuba and trust that a rich harvest of souls will be gathered. I will be praying for you and your team and for the people of Cuba…” ~Carmen, Jamaica, West Indies

Dear John Carter,

“I am thrilled that you are preparing a new truth-filled Holy Spirit anointed TV series. I just sent a letter out to you on June 8th with a gift to help your trip to Cuba. My husband and I have been watching the Presidential debates, very true in your comment. One thing is needed you say: ‘The word of the Lord!’ That’s for sure!

Praying for you all for a safe trip to Cuba and Ukraine and that many souls will be fed the Word and be saved.” ~Pamela, MI

Dear Pastor Carter,

I thank God for the great work you are doing to spread the Three Angels’ Messages and pray that He will give you health, strength and determination to carry on. The sermons you preach are an inspiration to me. I have learned that I have to put God first in everything…when I watch some of the sermons that you preach to people who have never heard about God and how they embrace it I literally cry.” ~ Andrea, TX

I believe that Pastor Carter really understands the Slavic soul. Whether it is Russian or Ukrainian people - both are very dear to his heart. I loved the presentations by Dr. John Hammond and Pastor Carter - relevant, timely, Biblical and Christ-centered messages that appeal to both believer and secular people of the former Soviet Union. I love the spirit and dedication of each member of the team. I was very impressed with the professionalism and great leadership of Hope Channel Ukraine. I believe it is time for us to be spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ as never before. Thank you for the opportunity to be a part of the Carter Report team! ~Pr. Volody Nesteruk, Washington, and translator for the Kiev campaign.

Having the opportunity to work in Cuba with The Carter Report team was a great blessing. The power of God was shown every night through the preaching of Pastor Carter. The Carter Report Ministry was a powerful blessing for our brothers and sisters in Cuba and the Cuban nation. The Carter Report team is a group of believers who are not ashamed of the gospel, an army of believers who hate being lukewarm, who lean on God’s Word, a generation that brings light to this world. They do not sulk when under pressure, they are not cowardly when others give up. We need warriors like them who will fight on their knees, and worship with all their hearts.

Pr. Nelson Quijano

Carter Report Translator from El Salvador

The Carter Report Joins Forces with HOPE TV UKRAINE

Reaching into 6.4 million homes!

Working with HOPE TV Ukraine, we were able to penetrate 6,400,000 homes with the Gospel message. All this happened in a country that is caught in the midst of an armed conflict with the ferocious Russian Bear. The Church also finds herself in a war with the powers of darkness. Casualties are many and the Church is struggling to survive. The Carter Report came during a time of crisis to encourage our struggling believers (God’s Remnant) to hold the fort, conscious of the truth that we shall prevail if we do not lose heart.

Starvation Wages

148 young Ukrainians work for HOPE TV Ukraine. They are paid $50.00 a week in a country where a tiny shabby one-room apartment costs $300.00 a month. Why are the wages so small? Because HOPE TV Ukraine must depend upon the offerings of poor local churches. How do these young people survive on $200.00 a month? The answer: with great difficulty and with the help of family and friends. The Carter Report gave $60,000.00 to HOPE TV Ukraine to help keep the light burning. We will continue to help these young people as funds come in.

John Carter has now visited Russia and Ukraine 47 times! Thank you Jesus! Your prayers and gifts made the Kiev campaign possible. Thank you.

CUBA

In Communist Cuba, it is against the law to advertise. So our church members personally invited their friends and neighbors. So successful was this approach, that thousands filled 11 halls across the Cuban nation.

900 precious souls were baptized with others requesting baptism. This is an all time record for our Church in that part of the world and we say, “Glory be to God.” Just think, more than 900 souls accepted Christ and were baptized in a country that actively discourages evangelism. Jesus said, “With God, all things are possible.”

Your prayers and gifts made the Cuba miracle possible. Thank you.

Baptism in Cuba

“My Father, who has given them to Me, is greater than all; no one can pluck them out of My Father’s hand.” ~ John 10:29

If God’s hands can hold the sun, the moon, the stars, and the universe in place, then surely He can hold us during these turbulent and uncertain times. ~ Beverley Carter

Inasmuch...the King will answer and say to them, ‘Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me.’ ~ Matthew 25:40 NKJV

INDIA

The Carter Report is providing schooling for 25 Untouchable girls in India. Without this help, these poor girls will be destined to live dreadful lives. As funds come in we will sponsor more untouchable children. By sending them to school, they will be lifted from the degradation of the horrible Hindu caste system. Would you like to help?

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR

Our church has a school of 1,000 children in a gang-infested area of Soyapango, San Salvador. If you or I visited, it is likely we would be killed. Recently gang members visited our school and without warning murdered two small children. The school principal was told, “Pay us $750.00 a month or more children will be killed.” The school leaders agreed to somehow find $500.00 a month and the gangsters accepted. We have now just been informed that there are many poor children who belong to our church who cannot afford to attend our school.

With your help, we have decided to send 30 of these poor children to this Christian Adventist School that is a beacon of hope in this dangerous area. Without your help, these boys and girls will be caught in the vicious cycle of poverty and crime. The Carter Report will start with 15 boys and 15 girls, and as money comes in from our friends and supporters, we will sponsor more children. $35.00 a month will send one child to the Christian school; $1,050.00 a month will give 30 children a Christian education. Would you like to help?

LOOKING UP It’s not the outlook, it’s the up-look. Politicians go around scaring people with bad news because they focus on the outlook. That’s why Americans these days are jittery, annoyed, and just out of sorts. We, by God’s grace, proclaim good news because we focus on the up-look. The up-look has never looked so good and that’s why we are as happy as my three-year-old grandson Leon with his birthday cake. We are happy because God loves us and sent His Son into this world to save us. This happened about 2,000 years ago. Jesus came as a wee baby in the usual way but without all the medical paraphernalia of a modern hospital. He was born in the farmyard shed at the back of Motel 6. Nobody left the lights on for Him. When He was around 35 years old, the priests did a deal with the Roman mob who nailed Him up on a tree. It was there He paid the price for our sins. He isn’t dead, He’s alive, and coming back any day now. He has everything in His strong gentle hands, and promises Heaven to those who trust themselves to Him. That’s the great good news that makes us so happy. At this special time we wish you a most blessed time of peace and rejoicing, Be happy! It’s not the outlook, it’s the up-look!

With thanks and lots of love to all my friends,

John Carter

