October 2016

Castro's Communist Cuba Welcomes The Carter Report

The Carter Report team is now preaching the Word of God in Communist Cuba. Pastor John Carter, veteran evangelist, is preaching to a packed audience of believers and unbelievers. The air is hot and humid, but the audience sits as though spellbound by the Spirit. Spiritism is rife in this Caribbean island nation, and the forces of good and evil are battling for the mastery. Demon possession sometimes takes place and prayers are offered for the tormented soul.
 
 
Around the countryside outside Havana, another 12 campaigns are in full swing, made possible by Carter Report supporters like you. Now is the time to pray for lost souls as John Carter and his team proclaim the Good News that Jesus is Lord.
 
 

PLEASE IN JESUS’ NAME HELP LIGHT A GOSPEL FIRE IN CUBA. NOW IS THE TIME

 

SCHOOL OF EVANGELISM FOR 140 CUBAN PASTORS

The Carter Report team is conducting a training school for pastor-evangelists. Our goal is to spiritually equip every one of these ministers to reach the Cuban people for Christ. These men are on fire for God and work under extreme difficulties. Their salary is $28.00 per month. They don’t own cars and traveling is difficult. With your support they are holding forth the Word of Life across the island nation from Guantanamo Bay to Havana. 
 
 

NOW IS THE TIME FOR CUBA

 
While Cuba is Communistic, it is not atheistic. Almost everyone believes in God. Many are involved in SPIRITISM. This is a Caribbean nation that has a blend of Catholicism and Voodoo practices (Santería). It is not uncommon for demonic forces to manifest themselves. Demon possession does happen and only Christ can deliver. NOW IS THE TIME FOR CUBA TO RECEIVE THE POWER OF CHRIST.
 
 
Please support The Carter Report team in Cuba. Time is running out. God’s work now needs your help to keep the fire burning. Please send your urgently needed gift to: John Carter, PO Box 1900, Thousand Oaks, CA 91358 or in Australia: John Carter, PO Box 861, Terrigal NSW 2260.
 
 
Dearly Beloved Supporter,
 
We are now in Havana, uplifting our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As I preach nightly, my heart is stirred by the receptivity of these precious Cuban people. I think of the grand old hymn by my hero, Charles Wesley, “Oh for a thousand tongues to sing My dear Redeemer’s praise.” I wish I could be in every town, village, and city in Cuba, I wish I had a thousand tongues to proclaim Christ. Please write to me, I need your help. This is now Cuba’s time. Thank you a thousand times over.
 
Yours in the Blessed Hope,
 
John Carter
The Carter Report, Inc.
 

UPDATE: Souls are coming to Christ and being born-again.

