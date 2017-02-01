Christ Trumps Politics

Preaching Today In Russia

Pastor John Carter,

Thanks to God for the many countries that you have visited to give Jesus to so many people, some who have never heard of God or Jesus before. Continue to spread the Word for Jesus Christ. You have touched thousands of lives.

O. Clarke, Brooklyn, NY

Hi John,

For some crazy reason, I was watching Fox News before 5:00 a.m. this morning, and I saw Sydney greet the New Year 2017, but I didn’t realize at that time that you were in Australia.

Loved your story about ETERNITY. Oh, that we would live every moment with eternity in view!

The New Year has arrived on the East Coast, and it will soon be here, with all of it’s challenges and all of it’s opportunities to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with this broken world. I pray that in 2017 the Lord will give you a renewed VISION for winning the lost, the FAITH to believe that God can do the impossible, and the COURAGE to follow.

Willie J., Los Angeles, CA

How special, dear Pastor John!

Your message has made me feel joy and happiness in the Lord amidst mine and Mom's routine, even on a New Year's Day. How good the Lord is, and what a great example you set to be happy in Him!

I'm honored to serve Him and keep learning from Him since you have introduced me to Him -the best thing that has ever happened to me.

May He bless you and yours most abundantly in this New 2017! May you bring the happiness of getting to know Him to as many people as it is possible!

Julia O., Russia

We watched your report on Russia and were impressed to help your ministry. Thank you for what you are doing to bring the love of Christ to this lost world! God bless you!

L. De Young, Three Rivers, M

GOD’S ETERNAL PURPOSE

Thousands of years ago God’s prophets described our day.

Behold now the 10 BIGS OF BIBLE PROPHECY

1. THE BIG BANG — North Korea, Israel, Russia, China, India and Pakistan are some countries with nuclear arsenals. God’s Word foresaw it 2,000 years ago. See Revelation 11:18

2. THE BIG MOUTH — Antichrist of Daniel 7:8 has a mouth that says boastful things. It is truly amazing that millions, even after Hitler, are so easily swayed by demagoguery.

3. THE BIG ROAR —The nation of Revelation 13:11 pretends to be Christian, but speaks as a dragon. Who is this power and is it here today?

4. THE BIG HOAX — Darwin’s doctrine of the “Survival of the Fittest” is responsible for the violent deaths of 100,000,000 souls. It is taught in all secular universities, in America, Australia and elsewhere.

5. THE BIG LIE — The Man of Sin tells, not a little lie, but a really BIG lie. Why are people so gullible? See 2 Thessalonians 2:11, 12

6. THE BIG SLEEP — Jesus says that the Church falls asleep just before the Bridegroom returns. Is your church sleeping? See Matthew 25:5

7. THE BIG FEVER — “Destroyers of the Earth” are on God’s short list.

(See Revelation 11) Man rapes the Earth and temperatures soar.

8. THE BIG DECEPTION — It is now 500 years since Martin Luther started the Protestant Reformation. Why are so many religious leaders so incredibly ignorant of God’s Truth?

9. THE BIG MISINTERPRETATION — Christians in the USA may be triggering World War III as they misinterpret Israel’s role in Bible prophecy. See and study Matthew 21:33-46, Romans 9:8, Galatians 3:28, 29, etc.

10. THE BIG GOD — He’s alive and well, and His power is still revealed.

See Matthew 24:14

WHAT’S NEXT? THE COMING OF CHRIST IN POWER AND GREAT GLORY.

Please join The Carter Report in proclaiming the soon return of Jesus Christ, King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

RUSSIA

THE CARTER REPORT: FIRST IN — LAST OUT

THE PAST

SOVIET UNION OF ATHEISTS MURDERED MILLIONS

Lenin, Stalin, and Khrushchev were Communist dictators who ruled the Russian people with a rod of iron. Christians and other dissidents were rounded up and sent to concentration camps where millions perished. In Magadan, at the ends of the earth in eastern Siberia, so many died that the Communists paved the roads with human bones.

All changed when Mikhail Gorbachev became the leader of the Soviet Union. His dramatic reforms, called Glasnost and Perestroika, were too little, too late. Like a house of cards, the once mighty USSR came tumbling down. The Carter Report was there as Communism collapsed. John and Beverley Carter with Russell and Paula Owens from Texas conducted the first evangelistic campaign by foreigners in the USSR. This historic series of meetings took place in the Palace of Culture, Moscow, just down the road from the Kremlin. The year was 1991 and glory was in the air.

THE CARTER REPORT PREACHES HOPE

Since 1991, The Carter Report team has visited the former Soviet Union 46 times. They were the first ones in, and hope to be the last ones out. Great campaigns that have touched the lives of millions have been held in Russia’s great cities. Tens of thousands have come to Christ for salvation. Across that vast land, John and Beverley Carter are respected by thousands who found Christ at their meetings.

TODAY

RETURN TO NIZHNIY NOVGOROD

Sensitive negotiations are now underway to rent a public theater at the vast Volga Auto Plant. Permission is being sought to obtain special visas from the Russian Government. YOU ARE URGED TO PRAY.

BREAKING NEWS!

Dear Pastor John and Danny,

We have a big praise the Lord! Today Pastor Vitali has learned from the director of Automobile plant that the security service of Nizhniy Novgorod (which formerly was called KGB of Nizhniy Novgorod) don’t object for the Conference to rent the Palace of Culture of the Automobile plant for Pastor Carter’s meeting for about 2 weeks. We are happy and impressed with the Lord’s mighty doing!

There is one more step (Russian red tape): for a lady from the Automobile plant, who is the director of resources, to approve. She is on vacation till January 16. Pastor Vitali is going to ask the head of the administration of the Automobile plant region of Nizhniy Novgorod to call her, as he had called the director of the Automobile plant, and tell her that the administration of the region is interested in the positive influence of the event on the society.

I’m not interested in politics because of many bad things in it, but this is another testimony to me that God puts rulers and removes rulers, including the presidents of the countries, so that His cause marches on! I praise His holy name for His love for everyone that brings people to salvation!

Julia Outkina

Executive director

3ABN Russia

THE LAST CRUSADE

Will this be our last campaign in Russia? God knows, and our trust is in Him. We believe that Russia’s best days are still to come.

HOW TO SUCCEED

Be the Person God Wants You to Be

1. Do random acts of kindness everyday.

2. Don’t cling to grudges. Move on with grace.

3. Confess your sins and accept forgiveness.

4. Don’t look down, sideways, or back. Keep your eyes on the prize.

5. Know deep down inside that the Creator destined you for greatness.

6. Don’t major on minors. Lose yourself in a cause greater than yourself. The true Gospel of Christ, in contrast to the fake gospels, is the greatest of all enterprises.

7. Believe that God created you extra special and has a magnificent plan for you.

8. Be generous.

9. Avoid complainers, troublemakers, gossips, liars, pessimists, cheats, and all kinds of moaners and groaners.

10. Never EVER tell a lie. Be as straight as a gun barrel.

11. Read your Bible everyday, especially the Four Gospels.

12. Go for a walk everyday, eat well, laugh lots, and remember the Sabbath to keep it holy.

13. Remember money is for spending and doing good. “What shall it profit a man if he shall gain the whole world and leave a rich widow?”

14. Resist the debilitating disease of mediocrity that produces sleeping sickness. Dream big, think big, and do what others say can’t be done.

15. Believe in Heaven, and that the best is yet to be!

16. Never take yourself too seriously. Without HIM, we are just animated mud on the way to dust.

17. Believe in the God who believes in you. Our LORD loves to thresh a mountain with a worm. (Isaiah 41:44, 45)

18. Be kind, but smart.

19. Seek to please God, not man, and leave your reputation with HIM.

20. Happiness is a choice and most of us are as happy as we make up our minds to be. Therefore choose happiness.

Dear Pilgrim,

Christ trumps politics. HE is bigger than political parties, nations, and religious hierarchies. His mission is the salvation of souls everywhere.

No people on the face of God’s Earth have suffered more than the Russian people. More than 25,000,000 men, women, boys and girls, died during the Second World War. Millions more, yes tens of millions, died in the Death Camps at the hands of the brutal sadistic atheistic Communists. Think about it. Many of them were our Christian brothers and sisters. Millions of them.

We went to Russia to preach Christ. We went with a message of hope. When we return, it will be the same Gospel, the same message of hope.

I believe with all my heart that you will want to support this dangerous mission with your prayers and financial support. It will not be easy. But it will gloriously succeed.

Grace, thanks, and peace to you

John Carter

