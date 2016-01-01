Do I Matter?

By Beverley Carter

Who am I? Why am I here? Where am I going?

These are just a few of what we call “the ultimate questions of life.”

Many in the world today do not know why they are here or where they are going, which results in living lives without purpose or value, and which ends up causing them to see no value in the lives of others. This is one of the main reasons for so much anger, hatred and war in the world today. If we have value and respect for ourselves, then we will have value and respect for others.

Do I really matter? Does my life have purpose?

The Bible answers these questions with a resounding “YES” through its many pages.

Here are a few verses to give us encouragement. (Please pass them on to any friends who might need some assurance in their lives.)

1. “For You [God] created my inmost being; You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from You when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth.” – Psalm 139:13-15 (We came from the hand of God.)

2. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” – John 3:16 (The supreme evidence that we matter to God is Christ’s death on the Cross that we might have salvation and eternal life.)

3. “The Lord hath appeared of old unto me, saying, “Yea, I have loved thee with an everlasting love: therefore with loving kindness have I drawn thee.” – Jeremiah 31:3 (Everlasting—God’s love will last forever!)

4. “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” – Ephesians 2:10 (The purpose of our lives is to bring glory to His name by allowing God to perform His works in us and through us.)

5. And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea. And I John saw the Holy City, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, “Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people, and God Himself shall be with them, and be their God.” – Revelation 21:1-3

A. Who am I? I am a child of God.

B. Why am I here? I am here to share the Gospel, do good works by His grace and bring glory to His Name.

C. Where am I going? I am going to heaven!

Dear Father, Your Word tells us that we matter a great deal to You. Please guide us in Your truth and teach us, for You are God our Savior, and our hope is in You all the day long. (Psalm 25:5.) Amen.