LIVING VICTORIOUSLY - Antichrist is Coming! But There...

Antichrist | Deception | Gospel | Last Days | Tribulation
Released: May 19, 2017
Pt. 1 Sir Isaac Newton was Probably the Greatest Scientist of all Times. Most do not Know That he Also Wrote a Book on the Prophecies of the Bible. John Carter, explores the Prophesies of Daniel About the Antichrist, is Guided by the Conclusion Reached by the Famous Scientist. While These Interpretations are Profoundly Disturbing, Only the Ignorant and Prejudiced Religionists Need Fear Hearing These Powerful Presentations That Unmask the Real Antichrist.

