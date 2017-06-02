Home Watch Now Our Story News Prayer Corner Words to Live By Home Watch Now Our Story News Prayer Corner Words to Live By
LIVING VICTORIOUSLY - Beauty for Ashes - Part 2 - LV1716

Bible | Gospel | Prophecy
Released: June 02, 2017
In the Prophecies of Prime Minister Daniel of Babylon, the Nations of the World are Portrayed as Wild Beasts. The Truly Amazing Thing is That They are Accurately Described Hundreds of Years Before They Came Into Existence. This is Tough Medicine for the Skeptic and the Cynic, but one Which Becomes Sweet as Honey as Utopian and Optimistic Conclusions are Presented.

