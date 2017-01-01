How To Make 2017 Your Best Year Ever

Victory Special

2017 Your BEST year yet!

DEAR FRIEND,

1. This could be the year when you fulfill God’s destiny for your life.

“You did not choose Me, but I chose you and appointed you...” John 15:16

God chose you before you were born. You are special!

2. This could be the year when God will open new doors of opportunity for you.

“I have set before you an open door, and no one can shut it...” Revelation 3:8

God has new doors opening for you now, maybe a new job, a new promotion, a new partner and new friends.

3. This could be the year when lost relationships are restored and new ones are discovered.

“Your sons shall make haste; Your destroyers and those who laid you waste shall go away from you. Lift up your eyes, look around and see; All these gather together and come to you.” Isaiah 49:17,18

God wants to heal our hurts and bring overflowing love into our lives.

4. This could be the year when you find joyful fulfillment in a cause greater than yourself.

“The Spirit of the Lord GOD is upon Me, Because the LORD has anointed Me, To preach good tidings to the poor; He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, To proclaim liberty to the captives, And the opening of the prison to those who are bound; To proclaim the acceptable year of the LORD, And the day of vengeance of our God; To comfort all who mourn…” Isaiah 61:1,2

The happiest people live to bless others. The greatest cause is sharing the Gospel.

5. This could be the year when you get victory over those forces that have been pushing you down.

“... Those who war against you, shall be as nothing, as a nonexistent thing. For I, the LORD your God, will hold your right hand, saying to you, ‘Fear not, I will help you.’” Isaiah 41:11,12,13

If we trust in God, He will defeat our enemies; that lawsuit will just go away!

It’s time for you and me to choose to stop doubting, and choose to start believing. “Jesus said to him, ‘If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes.’” Mark 9:23

Let us therefore step out of the shadows into the sunlight of His grace, love, and power. Happy 2017!

With hope, joy, confidence, and a million blessings to you,

John Carter

The Carter Report, Inc.

LETTERS FROM THE HEART

“Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.”

Dear Pastor John,

I hope everything is fine with you. I’m writing to let you know that I have a great joy today because of reading and understanding Romans 8. It has been difficult for me to understand it with my heart, but I always remembered how you recommended this chapter. These recent days I’ve been reading Romans very thoroughly, and it has started to open to me in a deep way.

Thank you very much for everything, God is with you every step of the way! Russian sister and friend,

Julia, 3ABN Russia

Dear Mrs. Piraino,

Thank you so much for the praise report, Hallelujah to Our Almighty God. May His blessings continue to flow through the ministry of The Carter Report.

God bless you all for your faithful service of Love.

Agape,

Sharon, United Kingdom

Dear Carter Report,

Thank you for the message, we thank the Lord too. God is good!! We were thankful to support you and we will do that more often next year... we promise. We welcome our new brothers and sisters with joy in our hearts...and we are thankful for a man like Pastor Carter whose talent is to work for the Lord like this.

With kind regards and brotherly love,

Richard and Mieke, United States

Hi Susan,

Thank you very much for the DVDs. Pastor John Carter is an amazing pastor. Thank you very much for the recommendation of the Adventist Church here in New Jersey. While I have not yet attended, I will attend and follow up with you on this.

The Carter Report has helped me so much to a closer relationship with our Lord and the information the ministry provides has been an ongoing life blessing to me and a true enlightenment to the Lord’s truth and Word for me.

Thank you again so very much,

Andrew, NJ, United States

As we share the blessings, the blessings keep on coming. Luke 6:38

“Give, and it will be given to you: good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over will be put into your bosom.” JESUS

SAVING OUR KIDS FROM GANGS IN SOYAPANGO, EL SALVADOR

Adventist school in El Salvador

These are some of the children from poor homes YOU are sending to our Adventist school in El Salvador. Thank you.

CUBA CONTINUED…

We’ve established a beachhead

Help us flood the Communist nation with Gospel Messages. Almost 1,000 souls were baptized by The Carter Report team in October, now is the time to ADVANCE.

WE’RE BLESSED AS WE BLESS OTHERS

THE BEST DAYS ARE DEFINITELY STILL TO COME.

A “multitude that no one can number” will soon join God’s people.

“After these things I looked, and behold, a great multitude which no one could number, of all nations, tribes, peoples, and tongues, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, with palm branches in their hands,”

“Then one of the elders answered, saying to me, “Who are these arrayed in white robes, and where did they come from? And I said to him, ‘Sir, you know.’ So he said to me, ‘These are the ones who come out of the great tribulation, and washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb.’” (Revelation 7:9,13,14)

It will not happen as we expect. It will be better and bigger than we can imagine. It will be God’s work and He will not be bound by our rules. EXPECT A BLESSING. EXPECT GOD TO WORK MIRACLES. EXPECT A WORLDWIDE SPIRITUAL REVOLUTION. Choose now to be part of it. Let your doubts go. “Believe and you will see the Glory of God,” said Jesus.

The Carter Report Projects

• SAVING “UNTOUCHABLE” HINDU KIDS IN INDIA. Save a child for $600.00 a year.

• SAVING OUR SDA KIDS IN EL SALVADOR FROM THE GANGS. Save a child for $350.00 a year.

• FLOOD CUBA WITH A MILLION DVDS. We can do it for $200,000.00.

• SUPPORT OUR 148 HUNGRY YOUNG EVANGELISTS IN UKRAINE, NOW BEING PAID $200.00 A MONTH. Help us raise $100,000.00 so they can continue to keep evangelizing without being hungry.

• BUILD A CHURCH IN KIEV FOR $350,000.00 so that the congregation doesn’t shiver through another winter when it’s MINUS 10˚C inside the present building.

MAKE 2017 YOUR YEAR OF GOD’S FAVOR!

BELIEVE! BELIEVE! BELIEVE!