A CALL FOR RED-BLOODED PATRIOTS

Dear Friend,

Someone said to me, “Never impute malice when good old-fashioned ignorance will do.” You and I believe we live in an age of wonders and also an age of abysmal ignorance. That realization, however, did nothing to soften the shock of reading in our Liberty magazine that our good new Attorney General did not support the separation of church and state. Coming from our top lawman, that is beyond alarming. Doesn’t he know that the union of church and state invariably results in persecution? Doesn’t he know that the union of mosque and state is the foundation of ISIS? Doesn’t he know about the Inquisition?

All true Americans with a knowledge of history (the opposite of ignorance) will view what is happening in the United States with concern. Evangelicals have for some time been moving away from the sacred separation of church and state, and we who study the prophecies can see the Mark of the Beast coming on apace. We are now moving into Revelation 13 territory. Read it, friend. Be informed.

These alarming trends have motivated us to buy airtime on FOX 5 - WTTG in the Washington DC area. While we may be a voice crying in the wilderness of these modern times, we do not plan to roll over, give up, and join the crowd of appeasers. We refuse to surrender to IGNORANCE, whether it be Republican, Democratic, or Independent!

We will, by God’s grace, preach only the TRUTH. We will stay out of politics. We will not sell our souls to FAKE NEWS. We will not tell lies. We will preach the undiluted Gospel of Christ in the context of the prophecies of the Bible. This we promise you. We will preach God’s Truth because the world needs to hear it. So do the Protestants as they scuttle back to the Vatican. So do America’s leaders in Washington who too often seem more interested in the next election than the well-being of the American people. As a result, we are now on FOX 5 - WTTG Washington DC, late nights, Mondays and Wednesdays.

We don’t expect any bouquets, but we do expect to see honest souls saved and enlightened. If you share my convictions, please support us. Please help me raise $250,000.00 for the Washington Project.

Don’t give up, don’t give in, don’t roll over. Now is the time to stand up for God’s Truth, when champions are few and when ignorant enthusiasts are many. Remember what George Washington said, “It is impossible to rightly govern a nation without God and the Bible.” An informed populace, in contrast to an ignorant rabble, is the greatest bulwark against despotism.

Please be a patriot for Jesus and His Word. Please help me sound the alarm and proclaim the Message. Please send your gift for the Washington Project today. Thank you for your courageous partnership. We must hear from you.

Yours for the sacred cause of Liberty,

With sincere and grateful thanks,

John Carter

The Carter Report

