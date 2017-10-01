Full Steam Ahead For The Russian Campaign

With John Carter

SPECIAL VISAS ISSUED

The Russian Embassy in Washington has issued us with special “Missionary Visas.” As you read this, we are flying to Moscow. Once in Moscow we will travel to Nizhny Novgorod where the campaign will open on Saturday, October 14, 2017, with two great sessions.

On Saturday October 7, the first barrage in our advertising campaign will commence on Russian television as John Carter invites the viewers to attend his meetings. We will most likely be the only foreigners in all Russia advertising public programs on television. This is history in the making.

NEW RUSSIAN LAWS RESTRICT FOREIGN EVANGELISM

It is now illegal, and punishable by fine and imprisonment, for foreigners to conduct religious meetings in Russia. It is necessary to obtain special Missionary Visas. The Kremlin believes that some foreign “evangelism” has been detrimental to the well-being of the Russian people.

FIRST IN — LAST OUT

The Carter Report pioneered TV advertising in Russia, and were probably the first foreigners to advertise on Russian television. Back in 1991, John Carter was interviewed LIVE on Russian State TV across the eight time zones of the Soviet Union. Doors are now slamming shut in Russia and this indeed could be our LAST RUSSIAN CAMPAIGN. We were the first foreigners to run a full scale evangelistic campaign in Russia (1991) and we could well be the last ones.

Danny Shelton of 3ABN joins John Carter for the climax of the 1992 Carter Report campaign — the baptism of 2,530 souls. Soon after this historic event, Mr. Shelton undertook the construction of the largest Protestant building in Russia, the 3ABN center in Nizhny Novgorod.

FLYING THE GOSPEL FLAG

The Carter Report team believes in the supremacy of Christ. As a band of Protestant Adventists, we hold fast to the truth that people are lost without the Gospel, but saved by receiving Him as Lord and Savior. We believe in public evangelism because it is impossible to believe the New Testament and oppose the proclamation of Christ. We also do not believe the feel good fantasy that all people are saved until they reject. Rather we believe that all people are lost until they accept. (See Ephesians 2:1-3, 12, 13 where unbelievers are described as “without hope and God in the world.”) We are on our way to Russia to fly the Gospel flag.

CARTER REPORT SUPPORTERS SAY, “GO!”

Bible believing Christians around the world are sending their gifts and offerings, large and small, to support the October 2017 campaign to the Russian people. Nothing can stop the onward march of Truth.

WILL IT BE DANGEROUS?

Maybe. America and Russia are deeply suspicious of each other. An American preaching to an audience of Russians who sees us as the enemy may not be an event that an insurance company would be eager to cover. But God is our Strength and our Shield. Please pray for Pastor Carter as he attempts what could be his most dangerous mission.

NEEDED NOW!

$300,000.00 to light a candle in the Russian night.

Please send your gift to:

John Carter

PO Box 1900

Thousand Oaks CA

91358 USA.

In Australia:

PO Box 861

Terrigal

NSW 2260

“…a great and effective door has opened to me, and there are many adversaries.” 1 Cor. 16:9

October 2017

Dear Friend,

The Russian door has creaked opened and we have been granted “Missionary” visas for one month. It is definitely getting more difficult to work in Russia. This could well be our Last Crusade. We first went there in 1991 as Communism was crumbling and hearts were hungry for God. Now we go to a new self-assertive nation that has rediscovered its pride and identity. Russia is back and on the march.

This is a nation that has a tumultuous history. Almost 100 years ago the Czars went into exile as Communism triumphed. For 70 years the blood flowed freely, as dissidents died by the millions and two wars engulfed the nation. No country has seen so much bloodshed. Atheism did its work well. But God has always had His people in Russia and some of God’s greatest saints have been Russians.

We go to call His people to Christ and salvation. God has reserved for Himself a Remnant who will hear His voice. It is our calling to sound forth that invitation.

Please support us. Please stand with us in this tremendous hour. Thank you.

Yours in the Blessed Hope,

John Carter

“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also for the Greek.” Rom. 1:16 (NKJV)