Preaching Christ In Uncertain Times

WHY WE ARE PLANNING ON GOING TO RUSSIA

• BECAUSE of the needs of the people

• BECAUSE of God’s opening providences

• BECAUSE of the signs of the times

• BECAUSE Jesus alone is the answer

John Carter preaching in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Saving Our BEAUTIFUL CHILDREN IN EL SALVADOR

El Salvador is one of the most dangerous countries in the world. Some gang members recently came to our high school and killed two of our little children. They said, “We will keep doing this until you pay us protection money.” So now protection money is being paid and children are not being shot. Not all the parents who belong to our church can afford to send their children to our church school, so we decided to help. We are paying the school fees of 38 boys and girls, as well as providing them with shoes and uniforms. As God blesses, we plan to double the number of sponsored children. Would you like to help?

“I would like to thank you and your Carter Report family for granting us this help of a scholarship. It will be a great blessing to my family. I hope the Lord will continue to bless you so you can help many more children. Thank you and God bless you.”

~ Carlos*

“Pr. John Carter,

I am very grateful to you for your help. I am in the 6th grade. I will not forget you. God bless you and take care of you.”

~ Astrid*

“My name is Oscar. I want thank your ministry for helping me get this scholarship. May God bless you and multiply it.” *

* Translated by Susan Piraino

Shall We Return to Rome?

“We all think the same now, don’t we?” Pope Francis is a charismatic leader with a vision to bind up the wounds of the Church and to heal the hurts of a suffering humanity. Shall we not accept his invitation to return? Millions think so. John Carter presents in a loving way the differences between his Protestant faith and the Catholic faith of the Pope.

You may obtain the four-part TV series, “Shall We Return to Rome?” on our website at: cartereport.org, or contact us at: The Carter Report, PO Box 1900, Thousand Oaks, CA 91358, USA.

Call: 805-532-0038 Monday-Thursday 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (PST) In Australia write to: The Carter Report, PO Box 861, Terrigal, NSW 2260.

Cost: $30.00 USD for two DVDs, free shipping and handling in the U.S.A. only.

Only CHRIST, Only SCRIPTURE, Only GRACE, Only FAITH

Dear Partner,

Russia, the USA, and the world are in crisis. Where is security to be found? Only in Christ and His Word.

We are planning on going to Russia. We recognize the dangers. We also recognize that the God who flung the stars in space can do whatever He purposes. This campaign is in His hands.

As God opens doors, so we will move ahead in faith, trusting in His providences. Already we have secured an auditorium in the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Please, dear friend, let your faith rise. Let the breath of God be the wind under your wings (Isa. 40:31). Please partner with us by your prayers and offerings. Let the proclamation of Christ’s Gospel be the theme of your prayers and the inspiration of your giving. God bless us all at this time.

With humble and devoted thanks,

John Carter

Available Halls in the Volga Auto Plant, Nizhny Novgorod

Exterior

Interior

Interior

When you send your gift for evangelism, please request my DVD, “Antichrist in Action” When you request your FREE DVD, please quote this number: FP1618-1619.*

* All gifts to this ministry are tax-deductible as defined by U.S. Treasury regulations. The fair market value of the DVD is $15.00 and all tax-deductible receipts will be in accordance with U.S. Treasury regulations. The DVD is a gift to you, but according to the tax-laws of the IRS is not tax-deductible. The market value is $15.00 and your receipt will reflect the tax requirements of the IRS.

“Indeed I have spoken it;

I will also bring it to pass.

I have purposed it;

I will also do it.”

~ Isaiah 46:11