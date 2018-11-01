A Giant Leap Ahead

GREAT GRACE IS CARRYING US FORWARD

Exciting News Across America.

"To God be the Glory, great things HE has done."

We never thought it possible, but our God is the God of the impossible. The Carter Report is taking a giant leap forward. This is much bigger than we had hoped for or even prayed for! We are about to start broadcasting on 112 NEW TV stations across America. Yes, that’s correct, 112 new television stations across the USA. We say, “Glory be to God! This is not our doing, it is the Lord’s!”

Viewers tell us our programs are different because they present strong Bible Truths, not just emotional hype. We humbly believe our programs are solidly BIBLICAL, PROPHETIC, CHRIST-CENTERED, AND GOSPEL FOCUSED. We look to Christ alone.

These 112 new stations belong to a liberal network, yet they have approved our programs. Praise God!! The Carter Report is different. We are not preaching to please man, but to please God and save souls. Please support us. Our messages reach people who are crying out for truth in an age of lies, half-truths and propaganda. We move ahead in faith, trusting God to make up for our shortcomings.

Just think of “our man in Las Vegas,” that great city of superficiality and sin. Our friend was brought up as an American Communist. Yes, there were Communists in America, and our friend had been indoctrinated in atheism. But he had a big hole inside, and when he saw our program he gave his life 100% to Jesus Christ. “Thank God,” he said, “For The Carter Report.” Now we want to touch more hurting lost souls across America as we reach out on 112 new TV stations. Please support us, Jesus is coming!

MANILA CITYWIDE EVANGELISTIC CAMPAIGN Also, we are planning on running a huge citywide evangelistic campaign in the vast city of Manila, capitol of the Philippines.

“Thanks Pastor Carter for sharing this wonderful news. Praise the Lord for opening more doors to share the Gospel! More people need to know God and His wonderful message. With this new way to reach out to the world, there is no doubt that the Lord will bless this evangelistic endeavor. Let’s keep lifting up Jesus Christ. He will draw many to Him.”

Velino A. Salazar

President

Southern California Conference of Seventh-day Adventists

