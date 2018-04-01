What About the Homeland?

Does no one care?

Dear Friend,

“Charity starts at home,” my Mum taught me. By this she meant that we should show kindness firstly to those around us. My team and I have done our share of preaching and teaching in foreign lands.* “When are you quitting?” folks sometimes ask me. “When the Lord tells me,” I reply.

But I also believe that charity (love) begins at home. I am thinking especially of America, Canada, Australia, and all other countries that once sent out missionaries to the Third World to save the lost for Christ.

Now the homeland countries need saving. I have lived in America for 32 years. America has been good to me. I love this land. I also love the land of my birth, Australia.

Great changes are taking place in these nations that once took the Gospel to the far-flung regions of the world. Now they too desperately need the Gospel of Jesus. Believe me.

Think of the crime and drugs here in America. Think of the suicides. Think of the opioid crisis. Think of our schools. Think of the deranged people who murder our kids with battlefield weapons. Think, if you will, of the moral state of our nation’s capital. Think of the out of control deficit —$20 trillion and counting. Does no one care?

Let me please tell you what we are doing to address these issues. We are producing TV programs designed specifically for our Homeland. Topics are Biblical, prophetic, relevant, and Christ-centered. New programs include: “The Coming Financial Earthquake,” and, “The Top Ten Reasons to Believe in God.” We are broadcasting in Washington DC, and on other powerful outlets across the nation.

Please, in God’s name, help us to reach the Homeland for Christ. Yes, God willing, we shall still run huge Gospel campaigns overseas. But now, let us practice what my Mum taught me, “Charity begins at home.” Please, for the love of God and country, let us light a Gospel fire.

Please, I beseech you, write to me now, and give your best gift for souls, right here at home. Thank you in Jesus’ name.

God bless you dear friend,

John Carter

*Philippines, Ukraine, Russia, India, El Salvador, Cuba, Jamaica, New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Africa…

P.S. Here is a special promise for you:

"But now, thus says the Lord, who created you, O Jacob,

And He who formed you, O Israel:

“Fear not, for I have redeemed you;

I have called you by your name;

You are Mine.



When you pass through the waters, I will be with you;

And through the rivers, they shall not overflow you.

When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned,

Nor shall the flame scorch you.

For I am the Lord your God,

The Holy One of Israel”

~Isaiah 43:1-3 NKJV

Please partner with us in lifting up Christ to the lost, hurting masses of humanity. Our income to do this sacred work comes entirely from supporters like you. Thank you.

Mail your gift to:

The Carter Report

PO Box 1900

Thousand Oaks, CA 91358

-or-

PO Box 861

Terrigal, NSW 2260 Australia

When you send your gift, please request my DVD, "The Top Ten Reasons to Believe in God" When you request your FREE DVD, please quote this number: LW1805-1806.*