The Coming Financial Earthquake

THE END OF AMERICA AS WE KNOW IT

We Predict - On the Basis of Bible Prophecy

MONETARY COLLAPSE OF AMERICA, UNLESS URGENT REMEDIAL ACTION IS TAKEN NOW.

CONSEQUENT COLLAPSE OF WORLD ECONOMY.

SOCIAL CHAOS.

MARTIAL LAW.

END OF FREEDOM.

STARVATION.

RIOTS.

COLLAPSE OF THE BANKS.

WORLDWIDE EVANGELISM.

Today 100,000,000 Americans owe Uncle Sam $200,000.00 each. A family of four now owes $800,000.00 per household.

This is no fault of the people, but of the politicians.

Have you heard what happened in Germany after the First World War? It took a truck load of marks to buy a loaf of bread. This economic collapse paved the way for the coming of Hitler. Will it happen again?

WHY ARE WE ON FOX WTTG IN WASHINGTON D.C.

Because we believe now is the time to preach the undiluted truths of the Word of God.

Because for too long we have all been afraid to sound the warning.

Because many politicians are leading the sheep to the slaughter

Because Bible prophecy is ignored and spurned.

Because we have a voice and we shall be heard.

You can view our program now on:

FOX 5:

Saturday @ 6:30 a.m.

FOX 5 Plus:

Saturday @ 1:00 a.m.*

Sunday @ 1:00 a.m.*

*Straight after the Late Night News

PLEASE HELP US BUY ADDITIONAL AIRTIME.

Please mail your gift to:

The Carter Report

PO Box 1900

Thousand Oaks, CA 91358

-or-

PO Box 861

Terrigal, NSW 2260 Australia

Dear Friend,

Washington is the most important city in the world. It is the capital of the world’s wealthiest nation that is also the most powerful. What happens in Washington affects the world. Leaders and politicians in Washington have tremendous influence — for good or for bad. We believe we have a responsibility to reach out to these people whose decisions affect the lives of billions.

I am asking you to help us expand our FOX WTTG TV outreach. In this time when the economic survival of the world is imperiled by the decisions of D.C. officials, we need to let God’s Word be heard. Washington needs to hear the voice of God. Please help me raise one million dollars so we can speak to Washington leaders. Let us use our dollars NOW while they are still valuable. Thank you. Keep on believing that with God all things are possible.

Blessings to you,

John Carter

The Carter Report, Inc.

PLEASE SUPPORT OUR OUTREACH TO WASHINGTON D.C.

When you send your gift, please request my DVD

"Recovery from Humiliation, Insanity, and Financial Disaster"

When you request your FREE DVD,

please quote this number: LV1707-1708.*