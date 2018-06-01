Saving the World

“Deliver those who are drawn toward death, And hold back those stumbling to the slaughter. If you say, ‘Surely we did not know this,’ Does not He who weighs the hearts consider it? He who keeps your soul, does He not know it? And will He not render to each man according to his deeds?” ~ Proverbs 24:11,12 NKJV

Dear Friend,

The place is so dangerous that we cannot tell you where it is. It is south of the border, way down past Mexico.

Many countries in Latin America have been plagued with violent crime for many years. This is the result of a corrupt state church that kept the people in grinding poverty and pathetic ignorance. Allied with the church have been oppressive dictatorships that exploited the people while amassing large fortunes of money. These evil conditions have produced the drug trade and the gangs. America’s insatiable hunger for narcotics fuels this evil industry that results in the violent deaths of thousands and the terrible addiction of millions. Children in these countries suffer the most. Often they are abused, neglected, and sexually violated.

There is only one true, lasting solution. It is not more of the same. It is not politics. It is the proclamation of the one true Gospel of Jesus Christ, the greatest benefactor of the human race. Wherever the Bible goes, you have liberty, life, happiness, and prosperity. “What made America great?” I ask you. You know the answer: America was founded by Protestant Christians fleeing the persecution of the Roman Church in the Old World. They came to America seeking liberty to worship their God according to the dictates of their consciences. America was built on the Bible, but Latin America was built on the teachings of the Papal Apostasy. Pause and dare to compare the two systems.

In one of these countries, south of the border, we have a church school. Many of the parents are too poor to send their children. Without a Christian Protestant education, these boys and girls could easily become members of gangs that are continually recruiting.

We have therefore decided to send 60 poor beautiful boys and girls to our Adventist Church school. There they will learn about Jesus, and His Commandments. They will be given an opportunity to fulfill their God-given destiny. Perhaps you will want to help. Maybe, with your help, we could send more.

We are also planning another “Crusade for Christ” in one of those lands where the Light of Truth has been denied to millions. At this stage, for security reasons, we can say no more.

Please stand with us as we proclaim Christ and His Word. We promise you that your gifts will be used not to sustain a religious hierarchy, but to preach and teach Jesus Christ. He alone is the solution to the hunger of the human heart, and the sin of the soul. Your gift will light a candle in a dark place, and bring the gift of everlasting life. Just think what we can do together. Thank you in Jesus’ Name.

With love and blessings,

John Carter

Now preaching Christ for 56 years, praise God!

P.S. When you send your gift, please request my DVD, “The Triumph of Protestantism”. When you request your FREE DVD, please quote this number: LW1727-1728.*

* All gifts to this ministry are tax-deductible as defined by U.S. Treasury regulations. The fair market value of the DVD is $15.00 and all tax-deductible receipts will be in accordance with U.S. Treasury regulations. The DVD is a gift to you, but according to the tax-laws of the IRS is not tax-deductible. The market value is $15.00 and your receipt will reflect the tax requirements of the IRS.

