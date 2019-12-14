Flying Higher

A story from Down Under where it's Summer.

"But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."

~ Isaiah 40:31 NIV

February 2019

Dear Friend,

Last evening, I stood on the side of a steep hill that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. As the wind blew in from the Pacific, it created an updraft. I was outside to enjoy the cool of the evening, but received a bonus blessing. Above me two beautiful eagles were hunting for their dinner. Without flapping a wing, these magnificent creatures were catching the updraft and soaring. They were in the right position to let the wind do all the work. No frantic flapping of the wings. Up they went, around and around.

How wonderful, I thought, to soar like an eagle. I also thought immediately where God tells us in Isaiah 40:31, “but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” “That’s for me,” I said, “I want to soar like an eagle, and I shall if His wind is under my wings.”

Too often we get sidetracked from God’s purpose for our lives, and that’s when things really go wrong. We need His wind under our wings. Not the winds of sordid politics, worldly privilege, carnal position, or egotistical power. Just the Holy Spirit lifting us higher. Didn’t Jesus in John 3:8 say that the Spirit was like the wind? That’s when we can achieve something worthwhile and lasting, when we stop beating our wings and allow Him to lift us up.

I would like you to go with me on the adventure of a lifetime, where we will feel His Spirit lifting us higher. Come with me to Metro Manila, home to 21 million souls. I have just returned from my fourth visit to this great Asian city where millions wait to hear God’s Good News.

You can actually be a member of our evangelism team. Campaign dates are December 7 through December 14, 2019. Details to follow. But if you cannot come physically, then you can come in spirit by your prayers and offerings. Right now we are working to rent a very large auditorium, and advertise the Gospel meetings.

All this will cost around $500,000.00. Reaching MILLIONS FOR CHRIST is never cheap. There is always a price to be paid. It cost the life of God’s dear Son. It costs to tell lost souls the Good News. But God will supply all our needs as we step out by faith.

“And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.”

~ Philippians 4:19 NKJV

When we place ourselves in the right position, He will lift us up. More than that, He will use us to lift lost souls home to Heaven. Please join my team. You are loved. You are wanted. You are needed. Please remember 21 MILLION SOULS in Metro Manila are depending on you and me. Please write soon. Thank you for “going with me to Manila.”

With His love and blessings,



John Carter

Evangelist for Christ

P.S. When you send your gift, please request my DVD, “The Game Changers - John the Baptist.” When you request your FREE DVD, please quote this number: ALW1815-1816.*

Thank you in Jesus’ name. May God bless you abundantly.

“Deliver those who are drawn toward death,

And hold back those stumbling to the slaughter.

If you say, ‘Surely we did not know this,’

Does not He who weighs the hearts consider it?

He who keeps your soul, does He not know it?

And will He not render to each man according to his deeds?”

~ Proverbs 24:11,12 NKJV