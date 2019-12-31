In the midst of the craziness... You can have Unspeakable JOY!

Dear friend of mine,

When the President visits a foreign country, he is greeted by dignitaries and marching bands. When Christ came to Earth, He was greeted by farm animals in a shed.

He, the King of the Universe, chose to be born of a peasant girl, without doctors and nurses. There was no pain medication. It seems that only Mary and Joseph were there to meet Him, a helpless baby crying for milk.

He came on a rescue mission from His Father's house, so far away. Yet His lowly birth, that many celebrate at Christmas, was only the start of a 35 year sojourn that ended on a Roman cross. Not really ended, of course, there was an earth shaking resurrection.

How can I, in a crazy world, have unspeakable joy? It's easy and it's hard. It's easy because it is free. It's hard because there are so many distractions.

His birth, and all that subsequently flowed from the Bethlehem manger, is the news that I am unspeakably loved and incredibly important. It is the message that my redemption has been accomplished.

"The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light... For to us a Child is born, Unto us a Son is given... And His name will be called, 'Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.'" Isaiah 9:2,6

The Christ story is true. We are loved. We are never alone, never forgotten. At the end of our road is a bright shining light.

May you and loved ones be blessed at this Christmas.

With love and best wishes,

John Carter

INSERT: ALL CAN DO SOMETHING. URGENT

COUNTDOWN TO MANILA

We are now on the FINAL COUNTDOWN. The great Metro Manila Campaign is now 90 days away, and counting.

The best hall has been obtained - the Philippine International Convention Center

The advertising is being prepared: RADIO, TELEVISION, HANDBILLS, POSTERS

AIMS AND OBJECTIVES: THE SALVATION OF SOULS AND THE REGENERATION OF SOCIETY THE PREACHING OF "GOOD NEWS" TO THE FILIPINO PEOPLE



Please send your gift to:

John Carter

The Carter Report

PO Box 1900

Thousand Oaks • CA 91358

Australia:

C/O: Pastor Harold Harker

The Carter Report

PO Box 861 • Terrigal • NSW 2260

There is still time to send your love gift for 2019. Donations should be mailed and postmarked no later than December 31, 2019.

LIGHTING A CANDLE IN THE DARKNESS

COUNTING DOWN AND COUNTING THE COST

The total cost of running these historic meetings is US$500,000.00.

Some of our expenses include:

HIRING THE PICC US$70,000.00

TV ANNOUNCEMENTS US$100,000.00

RADIO ANNOUNCEMENTS US$50,000.00

EQUIPMENT TO PROCLAIM THE MESSAGE OF GOD US$100,000.00

(Video walls, P.A. etc.) 250,000 HANDBILLS US$10,000.00

PLUS MUCH MORE...

PLEASE PARTNER WITH THE CARTER REPORT AND HELP SAVE SOULS. ALL CAN DO SOMETHING. OUR GOD IS ABLE.

"And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus."

Phil. 4:19