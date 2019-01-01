The Real Solution to the Killings

Editorial by John Carter

September 2019

The American nation stands imperiled. Violence seems to be spreading everywhere. Your chance of being shot to death is 100 times greater than if you lived in England. What’s gone wrong? What’s happening?

America, more than any other nation in modern times, has been blessed with great light and privilege. As men and women willingly suppress God’s Truth, violence spreads. There is no darkness so dark as light rejected. With God denied, there is no bulwark against evil.

We have today:

A culture of violence. Have you ever seen the movies and videos our kids are watching? A wave of mental instability. Feelings of hopelessness and despair. The rise of a militant anti-God movement. A war against the home, helped on by deadbeat dads. An epidemic of drug dependency. The demise of strong Biblical prophetic preaching. The Church too often is a whispering hope.

You know this is true. What is the real solution?

Here it is: We need a return to God and the faith of our fathers. We need to read and obey the Word of God. We need to bring back the cross of Christ and the Commandments of God. We need a revival of great public evangelistic campaigns such as Billy Graham did. Anything else is a band-aid on a bleeding cancer.

John Carter

Dear Pastor and Mrs. Carter, Thank you for taking the time to visit our church and talk with us today. This is an excellent opportunity to personally express our appreciation and gratitude for all your tremendous work that you have done for our Lord. My wife Tatiana and I are the ones from thousands of people of Nizhny Novgorod who were baptized in 1992. For almost 25 years, our family has been continued strongly serving our Lord and living in the Good News that you delivered to us. Again, thank you so much for your help. We greatly appreciate the assistance and your generosity you have provided to our churches. We love you and respect you. May the Lord bless you and your family. With Sincere Gratitude, Victor and Tatiana Feoktistov

Dear Pastor John, The Russians are SO PROUD of this new awesome undertaking for the glory of God, launched by you and your wonderful team! We join in worldwide prayer for the most amazing and exciting results of this new campaign, reaching multitudes for Christ! God bless you most abundantly! On behalf of the thankful Russians to whom you’ve brought the light of salvation in our beautiful Lord Jesus, Julia Outkina Manager, 3ABN Russia

Dear brother David, The river Godavari flowing beyond its danger level and the rains are nonstop. As you know the hostel with our 25 children is less than 400 meters from the river. We are praying for the situation and please remember it in your prayers. And also the situation in this country is not peaceful and we are praying for it. Thank you brother, Sam Carter Report Manager, India

What Billy Graham’s organist told me Paul Mickelson was the organist for Billy during his great meetings in New York and London. He watched and listened as "America’s pastor" preached the Word with power to the masses. Paul joined The Carter Report team in 1992 and traveled with us to Russia and Ukraine. He told me of the opposition to evangelism that Billy faced from unbelieving ministers, but how God miraculously opened doors to preach the Gospel in spite of the powers of darkness. He confided, "The great public evangelistic meetings that Billy conducted across America and around the world lifted the spirits and morals of the people. Evil was restrained and souls were born-again as people came to Christ."

God assures me that all my needs will be met. Phil.4:19

He will take my little and turn it into much. He will open the windows of Heaven and pour out more blessings than I can receive. The generous soul will be made fat. As we give to the Gospel, our expanding basket will overflow with good things. Our God is faithful and generous.

We believe in the public proclamation of the Gospel of Christ that is the power of God to everyone who believes. We believe that large citywide campaigns when filled with the Holy Spirit have the capacity to elevate public morals, restrain evil, cast down the powers of darkness, liberate the slaves of sin, and transform society.

We therefore, with God’s help and your support, are now planning for a great Gospel outreach to METRO MANILA, a city bigger than New York.



Carter Report Philippine Mission — 1984

DATES: MARCH 2020

PLACE: MANILA, PHILIPPINES

VENUE: PHILIPPINE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION CENTER

The Carter Report | PO Box 1900 | Thousand Oaks, CA 91358

Phone: 805.532.0038 | Email: info@cartereport.org

You will see unforgettable sights as you catch the spirit of the fascinating Orient. Witness the power of God in the preaching of the Gospel as souls are won to Christ.

John Carter and Graeme Bradford, with a local pastor, baptize prisoners on Death Row in Manila during The Carter Report campaign of 1984.

Please stand with Pastor John Carter as he takes the Gospel to Manila with its gangs and spiritually hungry masses.

