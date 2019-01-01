There is a Solution to Suicides, Mass Killings, and Drug addiction

Svetlana was a teenage girl when the Nazis came to her town in Ukraine. They marched the entire population to a forest and made them dig a deep ditch. Then the machine guns spoke and hundreds, even thousands, fell screaming into the pit. It was winter. Svetlana and a young man, naked and freezing, made a run for it. In the confusion, they reached the shelter of the trees and kept on running. They found a farm house, and with it food and clothing. Eventually Svetlana found a train heading north to Russia. Finally she arrived and settled in Gorky. She married. She was young and beautiful. Alexander was young and handsome. They were happy. Then came the midnight knocking on the door of their apartment. This was Stalin’s Russia and Alexander was taken away. She never saw him again. She settled into a life of quiet desperation. Her heart felt like a lump of lead.

She was an unbeliever. Where was God? She was brainwashed daily by the Soviet media that she was a machine, or at best, an animal. Almost everyone she met was an atheist, and together they faced life bravely with a determined stoicism. The future was a nameless void. The years passed, she grew old and sick.

In 1992, The Carter Report team came to Gorky. Communism had just collapsed and despair prevailed. The shops like their hearts were empty. People were searching. Atheism had failed. Was there an answer?

We came in the providence of God with His hand heavy upon us. We came preaching the Good News of HOPE. We told the Russian masses that “there is a personal God who loves you. God knows your pain, He became a man. He knows suffering, the lash, the torture machine, He died for you. Come to Him now and receive life and hope.”

Svetlana with 20,000 other depressed souls sat in silence and listened. She was amazed and comforted by God’s Good News. She accepted Jesus as her Savior and we baptized her along with 2,530 other souls. The waters of the Volga River were freezing, but hearts were hot.

The message has not changed:

GOD SEES AND LOVES YOU

GOD UNDERSTANDS YOUR PAIN

GOD BECAME A HUMAN AND SUFFERED FOR US

YOU ARE IMPORTANT—YOU ARE NOT AN ANIMAL OR A MACHINE

YOU HAVE A DESTINY, GOD HAS A PLAN FOR YOUR LIFE

THERE IS A BEAUTIFUL NOW, AS WELL AS A BEAUTIFUL FUTURE

THERE IS A WONDERFUL EXISTENCE BEYOND THE GRAVE

LIFE NOW CAN BE VERY, VERY GOOD

YOUR SINS CAN BE FORGIVEN NOW

YOU CAN BE A NEW HAPPY PERSON NOW

This message of hope is the ultimate answer to suicide, despair, the opioid crisis, alcoholism, shootings, and every social and personal problem. It worked for Svetlana.

