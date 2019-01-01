Tough Questions, Plain Answers

John Carter discusses ideas that risk making the modern Church irrelevant.

Are people saved, while in darkness, if they haven’t been told the Gospel?

Q: Will everyone be saved, as one popular theologian teaches?

JC: The Bible teaches that people are lost without personally accepting Jesus Christ. Try these texts:

“…that at that time you were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world.” — Eph.2:12

“Jesus answered and said to him, ‘Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born-again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.’” — John 3:3

The sugar-coated heresy of, “EVERYONE WILL BE SAVED,” if true, would fill Heaven with unregenerate sinners. We’d be worse off.

Q: Will Lucifer be saved?

JC: The popular idea that everyone is finally saved, including the converted Satan and his angels, is a monstrous lie. Jesus said:

“Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.” — Matt.7:13,14

I challenge you to also read Matt.25:41,46. The Bible teaches a real Heaven and a real Hell.

Q: Didn’t Jesus purchase salvation for everyone when He died on the cross?

JC: Yes, definitely. All have been redeemed, but salvation must be accepted by faith. True faith always leads to repentance and obedience. People are not saved in ignorance and darkness.

“And this is the will of Him who sent Me, that everyone who sees the Son and BELIEVES in Him may have everlasting life; and I will raise him up at the last day.” — John 6:40

Q: What is the Moral Influence Theory?

JC: It is a 900-year-old heresy that has been reborn and accepted by many. It teaches that Jesus did not die to atone for our sins. He simply died to show us God’s love. Peter Abelard (1079-1142) wrote:

“How cruel and wicked it seems that anyone should demand the blood of an innocent person as a price for anything, or that it should in anyway please him that an innocent man should be slain- still less that God should consider the death of his Son so agreeable that by it he should be reconciled to the whole world.”

Read that again. The Moral Influence Theory denies that Christ died for the sins of the world.

Q: Didn’t His death show us God’s love?

JC: It was His atoning death that shows us how far God was prepared to go to demonstrate His love. He became our substitute. The Moral Influence Theory denies the Blood Atonement. Those who teach the Moral Influence Theory call the Blood Atonement of our Lord, “Slaughter House Religion.”

“Whom God hath set forth to be a PROPITIATION through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God; To declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus.” — Rom.3:25,26 KJV

This text destroys the Moral Influence Theory.

Q: You have been preaching and doing public evangelism for more than 57 years. That must be some sort of a record. Why do you keep going?

JC: No, 57 years is not a record, many others have done MUCH better for much longer. But I keep going because I do not believe the Devil’s lies. I understand and believe the true Gospel. I don’t believe the Moral Influence Theory, and I don’t believe that everyone is automatically saved until they willfully reject. I BELIEVE THAT PEOPLE ARE LOST UNTIL THEY ACCEPT. I just happen to believe the plain texts of the Bible. My work has been to call the LOST to put their faith in Christ. Try reading these texts:

“...repentance and remission of sins should be preached in His name to all nations, beginning at Jerusalem.” — Luke 24:47

“How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher?” — Rom. 10:14

Q: Why do so many oppose evangelism?

JC: True evangelism (the preaching of Christ as Savior, Lord, and coming King) pushes us out of our comfort zone, is expensive, demands hard work, is sometimes dangerous, and often brings persecution. You would be crazy to do it, if you did not understand the imperative of the true Gospel. See Matt.28:19.

“Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit…”

Q: Do you sometimes despair when you see the state of the Church and the world?

JC: Never, Never, Never. I have read the back of the book. Try Rev.7:9.

“After these things I looked, and behold, a great multitude which no one could number, of all nations, tribes, peoples, and tongues, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, with palm branches in their hands…”

Q: You are now a pretty old guy. Why don’t you just lie down, shut up, conform, and go to sleep?

JC: When I think of the Man on the cross, I can’t give up.

Q: Where next?

JC: Hopefully Manila, a city bigger than New York. We need your prayers.

PLEASE SUPPORT THE GREAT MANILA CAMPAIGN FOR CHRIST AND TRUTH

INSERT:

THE CARTER REPORT

SERGEI'S STORY

“My name is Sergei.



I live in Nizhni Novgorod, Russia. During the collapse of the Soviet Union, I went to work for Russian Mafia. The pay was good, but I was empty inside. It was also a little bit dangerous. Russian police sometimes as bad as Mafia. Then preacher from our former big enemy America came to our city. He was Australian and I thought I will go to hear this person. Maybe he will tell us something good, to get us out of the mess we have made.

Many others came to hear this John Carter, I found it hard to get seat in our big Palace of Sport. People everywhere pushing and shoving. When he started talking, gangsters started throwing smoke bombs on the stage. He ignored and people cheered. I cheered, I liked this man. He told us about God, the best news I had ever heard. He preached from the Bible, and my heart cried out. He pointed to huge painting of Christ on cross and said, “Here is your God, O Russia! He loves you!” I thought fast beating heart would burst. He asked, “How many of my dear Russian friends will now accept Jesus as Lord and Savior?” I ran down to front of Palace of Sport. Many others running. Some crying.

Later, as thousand were baptized in Volga River, I too was baptized. The water was cold, but my heart was hot. No more Mafia job for me, I am now new man. That happened in 1992. I still follow this Jesus. I go to church with my family. We are now happy people.

Thank you, dear American people, for sending this preacher man John. Slava bogu!



SERGEI”

