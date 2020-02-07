The Carter Report Coronavirus Bulletin

INFO YOU NEED TO KNOW

HOW TO BEAT THIS VIRUS FROM THE WET MARKETS

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL

AMAZING FACTS AND WHY YOU DON’T NEED TO FEAR

NEVER NEVER GIVE UP — BEATING THE BUG FROM HELL

“This is no time to JUST stay home, turn up the heat, and go to sleep. We may be forced to shelter in place, but there is a hurting world out there that STILL needs to hear about Christ. WE ARE NOT AFRAID.”

— John Carter

FACTS YOU NEED TO KNOW :

1. THE CORONAVIRUS ORIGINATED IN THE WET MARKETS OF CHINA

In some areas of China, it is an old custom to sell dogs, cats, rats, snakes, hedgehogs, bats, wild cats, and almost anything else that crawls along the ground. THEY ARE SOLD TO BE EATEN BY PEOPLE. The animals are transported in rusty cages that often are dropped and banged up and down. Many of the terrified animals arrive at the market place covered in blood with broken limbs. Far too often, according to eyewitness reports, they are sick, dying, covered in blood and body fluids. The Coronavirus appears to have originated in the suffering of these poor creatures. Covid-19 is an animal virus that has learned to inhabit, afflict, and even kill human beings. IT IS THE CHINESE VIRUS, as President Trump said. It was brought to America, Australia, Canada, England and the rest of the world by Chinese tourists who were quite unaware that they were transporting a small demon from hell.

2. AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER CALLS FOR THE PERMANENT CLOSURE OF CHINA’S WET MARKETS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has joined other world leaders in requesting that the Chinese Communist Government immediately close down these breeding fields of death and suffering. He warns that unless this is done, we will have another Pandemic. On previous occasions, Beijing has stopped this ghastly traffic, but subsequently backtracked when protests subsided.

3. DID THE CIA CREATE COVID-19?

This malicious tale was invented by the Chinese COMMUNIST Government. It is true that the FIRST CASUALTY OF WAR IS TRUTH. High officials in the Communist Regime have been propagating the BIG LIE that America is really the culprit. American soldiers visited Wuhan for the Military World Games 2019, and stayed near the WET MARKETS. So of course they slipped out one night, and infected the animals with the CIA’s latest invention. It is true that American soldiers did visit Wuhan, but the rest is Communist propaganda.

4. COMMUNIST ATHEISTIC CHINA PLANS TO RULE THE WORLD

Every day she is building up her army, air force, and navy. BEHOLD HER AGGRESSION IN THE SOUTH CHINA SEA. While the rest of the world is being devastated and multitudes are dying, she is confidently recovering from the Pandemic she created, stronger and better equipped. Remember, Communism is atheistic and is no friend of freedom or the truth. Brave Christians in China still worship with the threat of imprisonment hanging over their heads. LET US PRAY FOR CHRISTIAN BELIEVERS IN COMMUNIST CHINA. They are our brothers and sisters.

ALERT: AS WE GO TO PRESS

Wuhan Institute of Virology may actually be the primary source of the Pandemic. Chinese scientists apparently carried out risky experiments that researched the transfer of the Coronavirus from bats to humans. It is likely that the virus was then accidentally carried by a lab worker into the general population.

We are not suggesting that this was part of a secret Chinese germ warfare program. But whether it came from the lab or the Wet Markets, the result has been the deaths of hundreds of thousands and the wreck of the world economy.

“A TIME OF TROUBLE SUCH AS NEVER WAS” IS PREDICTED. NOT AFTER THE RAPTURE, as believed by most American Evangelical Christians, but BEFORE THE SECOND COMING OF CHRIST.

Thank you Susan for your kind message. It is my pleasure to have supported The Carter Report for many years. We live in Tennessee right next to Southern Adventist University. A week ago we were hit with a tornado, and our property has been ruined. The beautiful trees that made this such an oasis are gone. And now we face trying to clean up 7 acres. The entire area has been devastated, although Collegedale/Southern seem to have only minor cleanup. For that we are so thankful. Please pray for us, as we pray for you in these difficult and challenging times. Certainly things are advancing and our Lord will be returning soon. Rebecca

Dear Pastor Carter, I am inspired by, “The Gospel According to Fred Rogers,” comforted by the short message last week, and informed by the Coronavirus Special. For years I have been praying for blessings for the dear hearts and gentle people who watch our program. God has answered in a wonderful way just when the need is so great. Praise the Lord He is using you to share His great love big time.The message to India thrilled my soul (and I figured how to watch it on the wonderful Roku TV that you and Beverley gave me). I know you are working very hard surrounded by angels and guided by those nail pierced hands that we love so much. Thank you so much,

Sherry

BEATING COVID-19

How to Stay Safe while Protecting Others

WITH GOD’S HELP, COURAGE, COMMON SENSE, AND CARE FOR OTHERS, WE SHALL OVERCOME.

The Coronavirus is easily spread. You may be feeling well and have no symptoms but you may be spreading this killer to vulnerable people around you.

The “STAY AT HOME“ policy is therefore essential as the Government ramps up attempts to test millions. Young people can die from Covid-19, but their risk is relatively low. This breeds a certain cavalier attitude that says, “I’m OK, so I’ll do what I want to do.” But while they may survive, that may not be true with Mom and Dad, Grandpa and Grandma who may catch it from a thoughtless person with a certain sense of invincibility. This virus from hell preys upon the old and those with heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, obesity and other debilitating diseases. IF YOU LOVE YOUR LOVED ONES, YOU WILL PROTECT THEM BY RESPONSIBLE BEHAVIOR:

Stay home and don’t physically socialize. This includes going to church, unless you can stay in your car. Love your neighbor as yourself. When you do go out, keep at least 6 feet or two meters from others. Six feet may not be enough, so more is better. When you do go to the STORE wear a mask or some other cloth to cover your nose and mouth. The vast majority of transmissions is from RESPIRATORY DROPLETS, so keep a safe distance from others. Get in and out as fast as you can. Sanitize your cart. Pay with a tap credit card. When you leave, sanitize your hands and card. The chance of picking up the virus from groceries or packages is slight. After 72 hours, the virus is virtually undetectable. If you need to use them sooner, try washing them in soapy water, or use a sanitizing wipe. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or a sanitizer. Don’t touch your face with unwashed hands. Wipe down surface areas in your kitchen, sanitize door knobs. Be proactive in staying healthy. This is a disease that preys mainly on those with underlying health conditions, and whose lifestyle is sedentary — the Couch Potato syndrome. I try to practice what I preach: I exercise everyday, even when I feel like taking a nap. I walk three miles in 50 minutes and force myself to breath deeply. It’s hard work, but it just may lengthen my life. I also spend 30 minutes daily on my elliptical, a good work out, and I am no longer a spring chicken! If I can do it, so can you! (If you have a health condition, you will need to talk to your doctor before attempting any physical exertion. THIS IS IMPORTANT.)

Eat good food, avoid the SAD diet*. NO fast foods. Eat fruit (especially berries) and vegetables, lentils, beans, almonds, seeds etc. Stay hydrated. Shun sugar, the great friend of sudden mortality. Be totally optimistic. Believe the certain promises of God. Read your Bible every day, especially the Four Gospels. Laugh a lot. Laughter lightens the load and contributes to longevity.

* STANDARD AMERICAN DIET, one of the most unhealthy in the world. It exists to make some people very rich while it makes the silent majority very sick.

AMAZING GRACE = COMFORT & MERCY

HERO TELLS THE TRUTH

A brave Chinese doctor sounded the alarm to the Chinese authorities about the Covid-19 virus at the end of December 2019. He was Dr. Li Wenliang who worked at the Wuhan Central Hospital. For his honesty he was harassed and silenced by the Communist authorities. Had the Chinese leadership listened, thousands of lives would have been saved. Dr. Li, a devout Christian who trusted in Christ for salvation, continued to fight the spread of the deadly virus until he too became infected. He died a national hero on February 7, 2020. Rest in peace, Dr. Li, rise in glory.

TWO US NAVY SHIPS WITH CROSSES — COMFORT and MERCY

They represent America at her best. They come richly endowed with our Christian heritage, and the great crosses painted on them are symbolic of the cross of Christ. Christians founded the Red Cross, not atheists, communists, or skeptics. Let the world know that COMFORT and MERCY come from Jesus.

OUR DOCTORS AND NURSES — REAL HEROES

They are found in our overcrowded hospitals, putting their lives at risk for the sake of souls with COVID-19. They know the risks but choose to carry on. Often they are short of masks, goggles, and gowns. Sometimes they snatch a few hours of sleep at the hospital, and then get back to saving lives. They are tired, worried about family members, and stressed to the breaking point. But they soldier on like the true heroes they are. We humbly salute them.

PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR MEDICAL HEROES

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort...”

2 Corinthians 1:3

ALMOST HOME

World wars Pestilences Climate change Dictators Fear The Antichrist Financial earthquake Spiritism Social anarchy The triumph of the gospel Church and state united Persecution of believers

FOLLOWED BY THE DELIVERANCE OF GOD’S PEOPLE, TRANSLATION, RESURRECTION, GLORY, LIFE EVERLASTING, HEAVEN, HOME AT LAST.



THE BEST OF AMERICA

When things are at their worst, America is at her best. She is taking care of all her children without prejudice or partiality. All are being treated with dignity, love, and respect. Apart from a few die hard bigots, politics are being laid aside. When you are gasping for your breath, it doesn’t matter a lot if you are Republican, Democrat, or Independent. Doctors and nurses are putting their lives on the line, working around the clock. The governor of the great state of New York will not send anyone where he won’t go himself. To quote Winston Churchill who spoke of another time, “This was their finest hour.”

MY LOVE AFFAIR WITH THE CHINESE PEOPLE BY JOHN CARTER

I am no friend of Communism. I saw what it did in Russia and Ukraine. I know what it did in China when the Communists murdered 50,000,000 people. But I love the Chinese people.

Some time back I met with a group of Christians from inland China. I heard their stories. I worshipped with them. I saw their commitment to Christ. I felt their pain, but also felt unworthy to be in their presence.

Most were women, because it appears that the women are carrying the burden of preaching the Gospel in China. They are the salt of the Earth, and these Chinese pastors from Inland China are my heroes.

A CURE FOR FEAR

When life is slipping away, and when the candle burns low, there is only one thing that matters — my relationship to my Creator whom I will soon meet. The Good News, seldom preached and seldom heard, tells me that God loves me with all my blotches and blemishes. If I truly trust in Christ who paid the price of my sins, I am saved and safe. Some people spend a lifetime making it hard. The simple truth is that WHOSOEVER WILL MAY COME. You can’t go past John 3:16.

THIS IS THE GOSPEL THE CARTER REPORT PREACHES. Join us.

I AM NOT AFRAID — HERE’S WHY

God’s in charge. CHRIST IS LORD OF THE CORONAVIRUS. Rev. 19:15,16 I am immortal until my work on earth is done. John 10:28 I have eternal life NOW if I truly trust in Christ to take away my sins. 1 John 5:11 I read my Bible every day, and I have PEACE. Matt. 4:4 I keep busy helping others and sharing the Good News. Eph. 3:16-21 I’ve read the back of the Book and we win. Rev. 21:4 Even if I catch this horrible bug, I expect to beat it. Phil. 2:27 Jesus is coming soon, the bad news is the good news. John 14:1-3 I don’t let the TV scare me, I practice being happy. Phil. 4:4-7 All things work for good, and I’m part of His plan. Rom. 8:28

WE KEEP SHARING THE GOOD NEWS THRU OUR MEDIA PLATFORMS

3ABN, ROKU, AMAZON FIRE, FACEBOOK, APPLE TV, YouTube, Carter Report Mobile App, Carter Report Podcast, Carter Report Website.

John Carter is still preaching. He is sending out messages from an empty studio, with cameras but no cameramen, to AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, INDIA, CANADA, RUSSIA, AND THE WORLD. HE HAS NO PLANS TO QUIT. PLEASE KEEP SUPPORTING HIM. OFFERINGS ARE DOWN BUT IT’S NOT THE OUTLOOK BUT THE UP LOOK.

NOW IS THE TIME TO SUPPORT THE GOSPEL PROCLAMATION. IT’S ONE MINUTE TO MIDNIGHT.



PLEASE WRITE TODAY.

Please write to:

Pastor John Carter,

The Carter Report,

PO Box 1900,

Thousand Oaks, CA 91358.

In Australia write to:

Pastor Harold Harker,

The Carter Report,

PO Box 861,

Terrigal, NSW 2260.