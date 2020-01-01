Is this Our Most Dangerous Mission Ever?

In spite of volcano and earthquakes

THE MISSION

TO MANILA

MOVES AHEAD

30 DAYS TO GO...

COUNTDOWN...

TO MY LOYAL FRIENDS AND SUPPORTERS,

By His grace alone we are moving ahead. I have already left America for Manila. My team will follow me.

We have rented the best hall in town. Inspiration tells us that is the way to go.* We go into a city that is holding its breath. A big volcano a few miles away is rumbling and tossing lava, noxious fumes, and clouds of superheated steam high into the atmosphere. To many in Manila it is the voice of the offended Deity. We go at a time of expectancy, challenge, and opportunity.

SPECIAL UPDATE

VOLCANO ERUPTS!

Thirty-seven miles from Manila on a small island is the Taal volcano. A few weeks ago it started rumbling and tossing rocks and stones high in the sky. Some eruptions reached up to six miles and forced the closure of Manila International Airport. Ash fell upon towns and villages. Dr. Vic Arreola, on a special pre-campaign assignment for The Carter Report, was stranded at the airport for four days while his family in the States anxiously waited. During one morning, 50 earthquakes shook the area around the volcano. Our motto remains, "Going forward in faith, proclaiming God's Good News."

Manila is not a Gospel center. It is a place of false religion, corrupt gangs, and evil spirits.

We go in the Name of God, not holding back. We are on the launching pad. The countdown has started. 30 DAYS TO GO.

We go in faith, people are responding, the Saints are sending gifts. Donations, large and small, are coming - from America, Australia, Canada and around the world. The Carter Report is stepping out in faith, we are entirely responsible to pay the bills; the local Filipinos are bringing friends and neighbors. But we pay the bills. Thank God for people like Ruth and Ken, Gary and Debbie, Sherry, Danny and Yvonne of 3ABN, Zach, Wilmonte, Tom and Jenny, Victor, Greg, George and Karla, and SO MANY OTHERS. They have made the decision to be part of something bigger than themselves. We praise God and thank them. With God they are making this great campaign possible.

We go in HOPE. We still need to raise $300,000.00. But we are on our way and God has a thousand ways. We sense His wind under our wings.

We together have been called for this hour. We have a rendezvous with destiny. Please pray for the Team, please pray for the people, and please support the preaching of His Holy Gospel.

WE ARE ON THE FINAL COUNTDOWN.

Thank you in Jesus' Name,

I love you all,

John Carter

GOING FORWARD IN FAITH

Letters from dear friends and supporters.

Dear John, thank you for your prayers and support. I am praying that the flights will open today. I thank God for a successful mission here and am blessed to be a part of Pastor John Carter's team!

Vic Louis Arreola III, PhD, DTheol

Director, Asian/Pacific Ministries

North American Division of SDA

Dear Pastor Carter,

Sorry to hear you were sick. I am glad and thankful that God brought you through it all. I am praying that God will bless you and Beverley and all the others, who are going with you to Manila, and that God will protect and keep you all. Thank you, Pastor Carter, for your ministry and your faithful service.

Sincerely,

Jonathan S., Fort Bragg, CA

Dear Susan,

I'd like to thank Pastor Carter and you and the entire Carter Report team for all the work done in bringing lost souls to Jesus Christ.

I remember when I first found The Carter Report while surfing the channels on my TV. Next month will be 12 years since I was baptized by Pastor Carter at your church.

Sincerely,

Victor C., Las Vegas, NV

Dear Pastor John,

We the Russians are proud of your courage, your passion for saving souls worldwide, and of your, as firm as rock, dedication to preaching the Gospel!

We pray that the Lord moves the hearts of all those who can be of material support, and we join all those who are your spiritual support in your coming campaign in Manila. How much it is needed, and how many more are needed!

Praying for you and your coming campaign, and our love in the Lord to you and Beverley.

Julia Outkin

3ABN General Manager

Russia

Dear John and Beverley,

Thank you for your prayers and concern for us and the whole Filipino people. We are safe except for some damages in the roof of our house, everything is quite okay, though we are told to be prepared for any eventualities anytime.

I believe that this calamity must not hamper our preparation for The Carter Report evangelism. Please continue praying for us and we’ll do just the same.

In Christ,

Ephraim P.

President

Central Luzon Conference, Philippines

Opening Heaven's Windows

The blessings are coming down. The Saints are sending their gifts for the GREATER MANILA CAMPAIGN FOR CHRIST AND TRUTH.

We are on our way, but still need $300,000.00.

As we give to the Gospel Commission, God will open Heaven's Windows and we will be amazingly blessed.

Joyce writes, "Pastor Carter led me to Jesus more than 20 years ago. I then decided to return my tithe with other offerings. I can't explain it, but we are better off in every way - spiritually, physically, and financially. Our friends and family members can't understand it, but we sure do. Thank you Jesus."