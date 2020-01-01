Preaching During Perilous Times



Dear Friend,

WE WILL NOT FEAR THE CORONAVIRUS. Millions, even billions around the world are afraid of catching the CORONAVIRUS that is spreading from country to country. COVID-19 started in China and more than 95,000 are infected globally, though the actual number may be higher. It is estimated that around 3,300 have died, and the death rate is higher than initially estimated. The CDC in Atlanta is warning that we could have a pandemic. BUT WE ARE NOT AFRAID. Here’s why:

Death holds no fear for the true Christian

Death for a genuine Believer is not a big deal. It is a little sleep followed by “the great getting up morning.” Jesus our Lord said, “Our friend Lazarus is sleeping but I am going there to wake him up.” And He did just that, he resurrected him after he had been dead four days. Read about it in Jn. 11. This story is either true and therefore trustworthy, or is a big lie and totally false. On the basis of the evidence, I choose to believe it is true and THEREFORE I WILL NOT FEAR DEATH or the CORONAVIRUS.

A quiet abiding peace without fear is the Christian’s state of mind Those who tremble at the face of Death show they do not have ETERNAL LIFE. When a sinner repents and puts his faith in Jesus Christ, he passes from death to life. Read 1 Jn. 5:12,13. I have sat beside many dying men and women, and true Believers die with peace. Never forget: JESUS CHRIST IS LORD OF DEATH, DISEASE AND THE CORONAVIRUS. THEREFORE, I WILL NOT FEAR COVID-19 or ANYTHING ELSE.

Nothing can happen to us for which God has not already provided Please sit down now in a quiet place and slowly read Rom. 8:28-39. God has a plan for the lives of those who love Him. HE is right now at work in all things for YOUR good. He saw and knew you before you were born. He will not allow ANYTHING to happen to you that God and you can’t get through together. “...IN ALL THINGS GOD WORKS FOR THE GOOD OF THOSE WHO LOVE HIM, WHO HAVE BEEN CALLED ACCORDING TO HIS PURPOSE.” The best word of advice I can give anyone at this time is, “Put your life in the hands of God and don’t worry.”

We are living during the END TIMES

Pestilences are a sign of the return of Jesus Christ. They are a part of the birth pains. Read Lk. 21:11, 26,27. Millions will perish in disasters before the End, including many of God’s Saints, but the man or woman whose life is hid with Christ in God is ETERNALLY SAFE. Jesus said, “Not a single hair of your heads will perish.” THEREFORE, I REFUSE TO GIVE INTO WORRY AND I WILL NOT FEAR THE CORONAVIRUS. EVEN IF I BECOME INFECTED, I WILL NOT FEAR BECAUSE I HAVE EVERLASTING LIFE NOW AND FOREVER.

Keep looking up my dear friend. The best is yet to be and everything is in His hands. We who believe are on the Gospel train bound for Glory. We will be about our Master’s business and WE WILL NOT FEAR THE CORONAVIRUS.

With love and blessings,

John Carter





PREACHING DURING PERILOUS TIMES SIGNS OF CHRIST’S SOON COMING KINGDOM

PESTILENCES

From China has come a microscopic demon FROM HELL. It is called COVID-19. It spreads rapidly from person- to-person, and at present there is no vaccine. Soon it could become a raging pandemic with millions infected, and hundreds of thousands dead. It already has forced the Philippine Government to delay The Carter Report Greater Manila Evangelistic Campaign. Great sports events elsewhere have been cancelled and entire cities placed in quarantine. Make no mistake: this is another fulfillment of Bible prophecy. Jesus expressly warned us about pestilences. The time has come, BUT the Gospel will be preached in spite of plagues and every other satanic manifestation.

THE RISE OF DICTATORS AND THE COLLAPSE OF TOLERANCE

Around the world freedom is in retreat. Russia, China, North Korea, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Cuba, and India are ruled by dictators who suppress freedom of speech and religion. The Hindu Indian Government openly persecutes Christians and Muslims while Russia viciously oppresses the Jehovah Witnesses. Why is our media so silent? Even in one great former bastion of democracy, the trend is now towards totalitarianism, where ultimate power is concentrated in the hands of a charismatic individual. Informed Bible scholars see the Rise of Totalitarianism in the Western Hemisphere as a fulfillment of Revelation 13, where the Lamblike Beast, the great defender of liberty, eventually speaks as the Dragon. But the Final Message will be preached even when dictators oppose it.

GREAT SIGNS FROM HEAVEN

Soon fearful and amazing signs will appear in the heavens as the nations take their battle beyond Planet Earth. (The Last Great Battle may well be fought in Outer Space.) Jesus said, “And there will be great earthquakes in various places, and famines and pestilences; and there will be fearful sights and great signs from heaven.” Lk. 21:11 These signs will terrify the wicked while encouraging the Saints. They will give impetus to the Final Proclamation.

THE RULE OF FALSE PROPHETS

False religious leaders today abound, taking advantage of the dangerous ignorance of the masses, especially those who are deceived by the Prosperity Gospel that promises Heaven on Earth. These religious charlatans are bold smooth talkers who prostitute their holy calling for worldly fame. Like Christians in the time of Constantine, they are happy to condone every sin for power and worldly glory. Lying, fornication, adultery, and sexual perversion are excused for a supposed higher good. They are prepared to shred the American Constitution by uniting with the State, and like the Jewish leaders of old will end up crucifying Christ. They are so deluded that they will sing hymns as they nail Christ’s true followers to the cross. But the Last Warning Message will be proclaimed in spite of these seemingly pious religious frauds.

THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR PLANET BY HUMAN ACTIVITY

Revelation 11:18 predicts that humans will pollute and destroy the planet. It is now a proven scientific fact that human activity has caused the planet to overheat. Ice core samples from Greenland prove that since the Industrial Revolution the planet has warmed on average by one degree Celsius. Australia has tragically warmed by one-and-a-half degrees Celsius. This is a fact. The Earth, like the rest of the Universe, is balanced on a fine razor edge, and the smallest change upsets the delicate balance of nature. Scientists call this the Anthropic Principle* and is strong evidence for a Designer. The terrible fires that ravaged Australia recently are a foretaste of things to come. Mother Earth has been violated and is finally protesting by running a fever. Some Christians who should be sounding the warning are too often the strongest deniers of Climate Change that is predicted in their Bible.

* From the Greek word Anthropos that means man. Everything on Earth and throughout the entire Universe is fine-tuned to make possible our existence. Upset that balance, and man’s existence is put in jeopardy.

THIS IS A TIME TO WAKE UP. THIS IS A TIME TO GET THE FACTS. This is a time to avoid the tyranny of the crowd. This is a time to reject brainwashing and think for ourselves. This is a time to unmask religious charlatans and avoid political parties. This is a time for holy non-conformity and a time to follow Jesus. This is a time to practice genuine Christianity and to walk the talk. THIS IS A TIME TO DO CHRIST-CENTERED EVANGELISM.

“YOU ARE IMMORTAL UNTIL YOUR WORK ON EARTH IS DONE.”

Spread throughout:

“Then I saw another angel flying in the midst of heaven, having the everlasting gospel to preach to those who dwell on the earth—to every nation, tribe, tongue, and people—saying with a loud voice, ‘Fear God and give glory to Him, for the hour of His judgment has come; and worship Him who made heaven and earth, the sea and springs of water.’”

~ Rev. 14:6, 7 “The nations were angry, and Your wrath has come, And the time of the dead, that they should be judged, And that You should reward Your servants the prophets and the saints, And those who fear Your name, small and great, And should destroy those who destroy the earth.”

~ Rev. 11:18 “Then many false prophets will rise up and deceive many.”

~ Matt. 24:11 “God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, Even though the earth be removed, And though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea.”

~ Ps. 46:1,2

Climate Change did not start Australia’s fires. It simply made them much worse.

INSERT: A PEBBLE MAKES AN IMPACT

In spite of appearances, there is no failure with God. Things may look all bent out of shape, but God is silently working away. Goliath was nine feet tall, but a pebble out of the creek gave David the victory.



We may appear to be spinning our wheels on a muddy road uphill, but God’s angel may soon turn up with a new RAM pick-up with a turbo diesel and a hefty tow rope. “Never say never,” is worth repeating. When we reach the end of our resources, God is just beginning. Our extremity is His opportunity. Remember the boxer in the ring who was knocked down? “I’m down,” he said, “but I’m not out.” But only too soon a well-placed punch to the jaw sent him crashing again to the canvas, where the referee pronounced him, “Out!” The battered man said, “I may be out, but I’m looking up.”



You and I on occasions may be down, but we are not out. And even if the referee pronounces us, “Out!” we’re still looking up. The good news is that it is not the outlook that counts, but the UP LOOK. And the up look is what is important because that’s where God is.



A pebble is just a small thing, But God uses small things, like people with less notable talents. He loves, said Isaiah, to beat up a mountain with a worm. God is the God of small things, of pebbles, of worms, and boxers flat on their backs looking up. He wants to use you and me to do extraordinary things. It is His glory to accomplish something big with someone who appears to be insignificant. Our pebble in His slingshot goes a long way and makes a big impact. GOD’S PEBBLE IS STRONGER THAN GOLIATH!

Yours in the King’s service,

John Carter

Preaching since 1960 and looking up.

“‘Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit,’ Says the Lord of hosts.”

~Zech. 4:6

“For who has despised the day of small things?”

~Zech. 4:10

PLANS FOR EVANGELISM DURING A PANDEMIC

MANILA IN OUR SIGHTS. We are presently negotiating for the Mall of Asia Arena, which is a bigger and better hall. The government warns against public meetings but who knows what God is planning? A CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC is a PROBABILITY. The Olympic Games in Japan may be cancelled. Entire cities are on lockdown. But God is not dead. A COVID-19 pandemic in the USA is probable, says the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia. The Coronavirus death rate is higher than originally estimated. By comparison the flu annually kills 35,000 people in the USA. But God is still on His throne and we will not fear. Plagues and pestilences are a sign of the return of Christ. So the bad news is really the good news. One needs to be ready to die any hour of any day. A true believer in Christ has everlasting life, so death holds no fear for the child of God. Sharing the salvation that Christ gives is the magnum opus for every born-again Christian. It is our one great work, everything else is fiddling while Rome burns.

PLEASE JOIN US IN SHARING CHRIST’S MESSAGE OF EVERLASTING LIFE—IT’S FREE, AVAILABLE NOW, EVERYONE MAY ACCEPT, HOPE FOR ALL, GOD’S SOLUTION TO DEATH AND FEAR.

THE GOSPEL WILL BE PREACHED DURING THESE LAST DAYS IN SPITE OF WARS, FAMINES, TERRORISM, PESTILENCES, PERSECUTION, AND EVERY OTHER INVENTION OF THE DEVIL.

“And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in all the world as a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come.”

~Matt. 24:14