June 2020
Precious Promises for You
Dear Partner in the Gospel,
John Carter
URGENT PRAYER ALERT
Your prayers are urgently requested for Dr. Julia Outkina and her team in Russia where the Pandemic is raging. Also for our brave doctors and nurses, many of whom have died. Please pray for the 100,000 families here in the USA who have lost loved ones, as well as those overseas. Please pray for the many thousands in hospitals, especially those on respirators. Please pray for those who have lost employment (30,000,000 here in the USA), and those who are performing essential and often dangerous services. Please pray that our loving God will show mercy and rebuke the Devourer for His Name’s sake. AMEN.
PRECIOUS PROMISES For You
“For the mountains shall depart And the hills be removed, But My kindness shall not depart from you, Nor shall my covenant of peace be removed, Says the Lord who has mercy on you.”
~ Isaiah 54:10
“For you shall go out in joy, And be led out with peace; The mountains and hills Shall break forth into singing before you, And all the trees of the field shall clap their hands.”
~ Isaiah 55:12
“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff they comfort me... Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me All the days of my life; And I will dwell in the house of the Lord Forever.”
~Psalm 23:4,6
“Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you.”
~ IMatthew 7:7
~ John 5:24
~ Philippians 4:19
~ Hebrews 13:5
~ 2 Corinthians 4:17
All texts from NKJV except where indicated.
Do not worry, TRUST in JESUS
PLEASE WRITE TODAY.
John Carter,
The Carter Report,
PO Box 1900,
Thousand Oaks, CA 91358.
In Australia write to:
Harold Harker,
The Carter Report,
PO Box 861,
Terrigal, NSW 2260.
EVANGELISM CONTINUES
In Spite of Pandemic
The Carter Report team is working hard to produce Gospel TV programs that bring light in darkness while providing prophetic insights.
Pastor Carter is looking a little different these days, being unable to get to a barber. (Beverley who has faced dangerous situations overseas figures this particular assignment is just too tough.)
The Carter Report continues to broadcast up to twelve times a week on 3ABN, and is also seen by thousands on ROKU, AMAZON FIRE, APPLE TV, FACEBOOK, YouTube, CARTER REPORT MOBILE APP, CARTER REPORT PODCAST, AND CARTER REPORT WEBSITE.
Our studio in Southern California is empty these days, no cameramen, no floor manager, no audio operator, no audience. John Carter is in solitary confinement, while a skeleton crew works to keep broadcasting God’s last great message of grace.
PLEASE CONTINUE TO SUPPORT THE CARTER REPORT TEAM DURING THESE DANGEROUS AND DIFFICULT DAYS. PLEASE HELP KEEP THE LIGHT BURNING.
3ABN TV schedule:
UNITED STATES
PACIFIC TIME: Sunday 3:00 P.M. / Monday 8:00 P.M. / Thursday 4:00 P.M.
MOUNTAIN TIME: Sunday 4:00 P.M. / Monday 9:00 P.M. / Thursday 5:00 P.M.
CENTRAL TIME: Sunday 5:00 P.M. / Monday 10:00 P.M. / Thursday 6:00 P.M.
EASTERN TIME: Sunday 6:00 P.M. / Monday 11:00 P.M. / Thursday 7:00 P.M.
AUSTRALIA
Friday 7:00 P.M. / Saturday 10:00 A.M. & 3:00 P.M.
(Subject to Australian Daylight Saving Time)
LIMITED TIME OFFER*
This set of three DVDs for US$30.00, includes shipping and handling. Use this code to order: SP3COVID19. Titles included are:
- “This Tremendous Hour”
- “Coronavirus Special: The Gospel According to Fred Rogers”
- “The Coronavirus: What You Can Do”
(Offer good through September 2020)
“NEVER GIVE UP, NEVER DESPAIR”
MAY 7, 2020 — THE QUEEN’S SPEECH
Celebrating the 75th ANNIVERSARY of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth reminded the British people of the dark days of the Second World War. During that bloody conflict, victory had often seemed impossible. Bombs set London on fire, missiles rained death from the sky, and the British army was forced to retreat at Dunkirk. Hitler signed a peace treaty with his arch enemy Stalin, Italy under Fascist Mussolini entered the war on the side of Nazi Germany, and America remained neutral. Total disaster seemed imminent. It appeared almost certain that England, defender of Liberty, would be overrun by bloodthirsty Storm Troopers. Then Winston Churchill was called by a desperate people to lead the nation. He refused to negotiate with Hitler, and in defiance uttered the now famous words, “NEVER GIVE UP, NEVER GIVE UP, NEVER GIVE UP.” Princess Elizabeth was just a young woman working in the defense forces, when she heard Winston throw down the gauntlet. She never forgot his resolve, determination, defiance, and courage in the face of overwhelming odds. Those words got down deep inside her soul, and she brought them forth on May 7, 2020, as she rallied her people in the fight against Covid-19.
America, Europe, Britain, and other great nations are now fighting bravely for their lives. Hundreds of thousands have died, including heroic doctors and nurses. Let us at this time trust in God and each other. Let us firmly resolve to fight this insidious invisible enemy until victory is ours. Remember the Queen’s speech: “NEVER GIVE UP, NEVER DESPAIR.”
St. Paul’s Cathedral withstood the Blitz.
H.Mason / PD-plus 70 years, via Wikimedia Commons
Churchill refused to surrender.
Russell and Sons / PD-US-not renewed, via Wikimedia Commons
Queen Elizabeth rallied her people.
The White House from Washington, DC / PD, via Wikimedia Commons
ARMIES ARE NOT ENOUGH
With love and prayers,
Beverley Carter
We recommend logging in before posting comments