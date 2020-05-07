Dear Partner in the Gospel, I cannot remember a time quite like this. I have lived for 34 years in America and now I see thousands in this great nation dying of COVID-19. The death toll as I write is 100,000 souls.

These are real people: brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters. This dreadful Pandemic, once described as no worse than a bad cold, is causing great suffering. Thirty million Americans have lost their jobs. We are facing a World Depression. Europe and the UK may be even worse off, even though there are signs that the curve is flattening. Then there is India, Brazil, Iran, Russia, and Africa. Fears of a second wave are real as people start moving back into society. Are these the times described in the Apocalypse? I think so. BUT GOD. We need not fear, even though we walk through the “Valley of the Shadow of Death.” At the end of this time of trouble is a bright shining light. Jesus spoke about the birth pains. After the time of sorrow is a new creation. So we live and die in HOPE. We believe that we are safe in the arms of Christ. All will be well. Please take time to read the PROMISES on page three. Hold on, dear friend, this night will pass. A beautiful new day is about to dawn, John Carter

URGENT PRAYER ALERT

Your prayers are urgently requested for Dr. Julia Outkina and her team in Russia where the Pandemic is raging. Also for our brave doctors and nurses, many of whom have died. Please pray for the 100,000 families here in the USA who have lost loved ones, as well as those overseas. Please pray for the many thousands in hospitals, especially those on respirators. Please pray for those who have lost employment (30,000,000 here in the USA), and those who are performing essential and often dangerous services. Please pray that our loving God will show mercy and rebuke the Devourer for His Name’s sake. AMEN.

PRECIOUS PROMISES For You

“For the mountains shall depart And the hills be removed, But My kindness shall not depart from you, Nor shall my covenant of peace be removed, Says the Lord who has mercy on you.”

~ Isaiah 54:10

“For you shall go out in joy, And be led out with peace; The mountains and hills Shall break forth into singing before you, And all the trees of the field shall clap their hands.”

~ Isaiah 55:12

“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff they comfort me... Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me All the days of my life; And I will dwell in the house of the Lord Forever.”

~Psalm 23:4,6

“Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you.”

~ IMatthew 7:7

“Most assuredly, I say to you, he who hears My word and believes in Him who sent Me has everlasting life, and shall not come into judgement, but has passed from death into life.”

~ John 5:24

“And my God will supply all your need according to

His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.”

~ Philippians 4:19

“For yet a little while, And He who is coming will

come and will not tarry.”

~ Hebrews 10:37

“Keep your lives free from the love of money and be

content with what you have, because God has said, ‘Never will I leave you;

Never will I forsake you.’” NIV

~ Hebrews 13:5

“For our light affliction, which is but for a moment,

is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory.”

~ 2 Corinthians 4:17

All texts from NKJV except where indicated.

Do not worry, TRUST in JESUS



EVANGELISM CONTINUES

In Spite of Pandemic

The Carter Report team is working hard to produce Gospel TV programs that bring light in darkness while providing prophetic insights.

Pastor Carter is looking a little different these days, being unable to get to a barber. (Beverley who has faced dangerous situations overseas figures this particular assignment is just too tough.)

The Carter Report continues to broadcast up to twelve times a week on 3ABN, and is also seen by thousands on ROKU, AMAZON FIRE, APPLE TV, FACEBOOK, YouTube, CARTER REPORT MOBILE APP, CARTER REPORT PODCAST, AND CARTER REPORT WEBSITE.

Our studio in Southern California is empty these days, no cameramen, no floor manager, no audio operator, no audience. John Carter is in solitary confinement, while a skeleton crew works to keep broadcasting God’s last great message of grace.

“NEVER GIVE UP, NEVER DESPAIR”

MAY 7, 2020 — THE QUEEN’S SPEECH

Celebrating the 75th ANNIVERSARY of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth reminded the British people of the dark days of the Second World War. During that bloody conflict, victory had often seemed impossible. Bombs set London on fire, missiles rained death from the sky, and the British army was forced to retreat at Dunkirk. Hitler signed a peace treaty with his arch enemy Stalin, Italy under Fascist Mussolini entered the war on the side of Nazi Germany, and America remained neutral. Total disaster seemed imminent. It appeared almost certain that England, defender of Liberty, would be overrun by bloodthirsty Storm Troopers. Then Winston Churchill was called by a desperate people to lead the nation. He refused to negotiate with Hitler, and in defiance uttered the now famous words, “NEVER GIVE UP, NEVER GIVE UP, NEVER GIVE UP.” Princess Elizabeth was just a young woman working in the defense forces, when she heard Winston throw down the gauntlet. She never forgot his resolve, determination, defiance, and courage in the face of overwhelming odds. Those words got down deep inside her soul, and she brought them forth on May 7, 2020, as she rallied her people in the fight against Covid-19.

America, Europe, Britain, and other great nations are now fighting bravely for their lives. Hundreds of thousands have died, including heroic doctors and nurses. Let us at this time trust in God and each other. Let us firmly resolve to fight this insidious invisible enemy until victory is ours. Remember the Queen’s speech: “NEVER GIVE UP, NEVER DESPAIR.”

St. Paul’s Cathedral withstood the Blitz.

H.Mason / PD-plus 70 years, via Wikimedia Commons

Churchill refused to surrender.

Russell and Sons / PD-US-not renewed, via Wikimedia Commons

Queen Elizabeth rallied her people.

The White House from Washington, DC / PD, via Wikimedia Commons

ARMIES ARE NOT ENOUGH

Psalm 33: 16 tells us, “no king is saved by his army.” We have the most powerful army in the world, but it only took a microscopic enemy to close us down!

Even though COVID-19 has caused death, distress, and suffering, David encourages us to, “keep trusting in His holy name... because He is a righteous, faithful, just, and loving God!”

Israel’s King closes this Psalm with a very short and beautiful prayer, “May Your unfailing love rest upon us, O LORD, even as we put our hope in You.” These words uttered so long ago bring us comfort and strength as we fight the good fight against the powers of darkness. There is victory in Jesus.