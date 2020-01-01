Questions & Answers With John Carter

Q: What do you think about Black Lives Matter (BLM)?

A: Of course they matter, because every person is a child of God. Every life matters (ELM).

Q: Do you think America is a racist country?

A: Sure there is racism in America, but a racist country would not have elected Barack Obama as President.

Q: Do you think Black people have been oppressed in America?

A: What would you call slavery? It is one of the greatest blights upon the human race. Yes, Black people have been oppressed in America and now we are paying the price.

Q: Would you join the protestors in a march?

A: Absolutely. Protesting is an American right and tradition. If you are against peaceful protests, you shouldn’t live in America. Try Russia or China.

Q: Are you a Republican or Democrat?

A: Neither, I am an independent. I don’t want big organizations thinking for me. But first and foremost, I am a Christian.

Q: What about looting?

A: Dreadful. Where are the police? Does no one care about the Mom and Pop stores? Looters ought to be locked up. How does stealing and burning resolve the issues of racism?

Q: Would you defund the police?

A: Only if I was in charge of looting.

Q: Is there police brutality?

A: Of course. Think about the cruel murder of George Floyd. It makes your blood run cold.

Q: Are most police officers violent?

A: Most police officers are decent people and we need them. It would be absolutely insane to get rid of our policemen. Do you want to see a total collapse of society?







Q: What about the gassing of peaceful protesters?

A: Really un-American and bad. Some of the toxic gasses they are using are banned by the Geneva Convention of which we are a signatory. There needs to be a big reformation of our policing system. Watching police chiefs take a knee and praying with demonstrators is beautiful. We are not a police state. I am totally on the side of peaceful protestors.

Q: What is the real solution?

A: Not more speeches and tweets from politicians. I am tired of it. Here is the real solution if you want real answers. America needs a spiritual rebirth. Listen to the text of 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”





Q: What part should the Church play?

A: The Church ought to get out of politics and preach Christ. Preachers need to save souls, and stop trying to promote a certain political agenda. We need to: Repent of our sins. Yes we are sinners.

Love our neighbors as ourselves, whatever the color of the skin.

Read our Bibles every day, especially the words of Jesus. We just may learn something.

Find a good church where Jesus is worshipped and His teachings followed.

Reject violence, whether white, black, brown or yellow. There is enough blame to go around.

Remember those young black men who are murdered every year BY THE THOUSANDS by other young black men. To ignore them is the worst kind of racism.

Talk up the home. The destruction of the American home is destroying society. Kids need a mom and dad.

Determine to share God’s love with a new person every day.

“John Carter tells it like it is. He is no politician.” Jimmy from Tennessee calls him the REAL DEAL.

WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS, but LET’S IGNORE THE TALK and DO THE WALK.

Change starts with ME.

"So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them."

~ Gen.1:27 “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

~ Gal.3:28 “‘And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength.’ This is the first commandment. And the second, like it, is this: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.”

~ Mark 12:30,31 “And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”

~ 1 Cor.13:13



