October/November 2020

WE HAVE NOTHING TO FEAR FOR THE FUTURE, EXCEPT WE FORGET THE WAY THE LORD HAS LED US IN THE PAST

“WITH GOD NOTHING SHALL BE IMPOSSIBLE”



LOOKING BACK

WE SAW GOD’S GLORY

1976

Three young men brainstorm: “How shall we reach lost secular people?” God’s answer: “Create amazing television ads. Ask provocative questions about life, destiny, and God. Run those ads on prime time. Follow up with meetings in the best halls.” The result: the largest secular crowds in the history of evangelism Down Under. PLUS the Sydney Opera House packed every weekend for five months. God inspires big dreams.

“FOR THIS CAUSE I WAS BORN, AND FOR THIS CAUSE I CAME INTO THE WORLD, THAT I SHOULD BEAR WITNESS TO THE TRUTH.” Jesus

John 18:37

1990

AMERICA says, “LET’S GO.”



24,000 pack the famous Shrine Auditorium downtown Los Angeles, 1990. John Carter goes on L.A. TV, and gives the invitation. Thousands of Angelenos respond, a new church is created by God. Opposition intensifies, BUT God opens a door in Russia

1991

MOSCOW says, “YES!”

During 1991, John Carter and his team conduct the first evangelistic campaign by foreigners in the USSR. Moscow is shaken. Prime time Soviet TV hosts the evangelist. Prayer and preaching take place at the HEART of the “Evil Empire.” Atheists from Moscow University accept Christ.

1991

3ABN with Danny Shelton throws John Carter a lifeline.

John Carter and Danny Shelton join forces to raise money for Russian evangelism.

Carter books the famous Hall of Congresses in the Kremlin in 1991, pays the deposit, but plans are secretly highjacked. John and Danny go to Gorky, a closed Soviet city. GOD HAS BIGGER PLANS.

1992

THE CARTER REPORT GORKY CAMPAIGN shakes Russia.

During 1992, Moscow State TV records and broadcasts our meetings across the Russian nation. AMAZING! THREE THOUSAND souls are won to Christ and baptized in the Volga River. HEAVEN WINS. Danny Shelton builds the largest Protestant building in all Russia. Heaven rejoices.

"GO ...MAKE DISCIPLES OF ALL NATIONS, BAPTIZING THEM IN THE NAME OF THE FATHER AND OF THE SON AND OF THE HOLY SPIRIT...I AM WITH YOU ALWAYS, EVEN TO THE END OF THE AGE.” Jesus

Matt. 28:19,20

1993 - 2005

BIGGEST CAMPAIGNS CONDUCTED ACROSS RUSSIA AND UKRAINE.

People around the world rally to support. St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Irkutsk, Kiev, Odessa, Kharkov and distant places with strange sounding names. Packed halls. 100,000 wait outside one hall. Fire bombs thrown at Carter. Governor sends militia. Army helps at baptisms. Tens of thousands of baptisms. Lay people pay the bills. KGB asks Carter to preach to them.

2006 - 2020

HUGE OUTDOOR CAMPAIGNS IN CENTRAL AMERICA, INDIA, AND THE ISLES OF THE SEA.

170,000 pack vast stadium. God sends a giant White Dove, not once but three times. God’s people support. The now white haired pastor preaches on. 3ABN becomes a potent force across Russia as the Message of God is seen on television. Carter experiences God’s POWER as he preaches to Moslems, Hindus, and gangs.

"NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST YOU SHALL PROSPER, AND EVERY TONGUE WHICH RISES AGAINST YOU IN JUDGMENT YOU SHALL CONDEMN, THIS IS THE HERITAGE OF THE SERVANTS OF THE LORD, AND THEIR RIGHTEOUSNESS IS FROM ME,’ SAYS THE LORD.”

Isa. 54:17

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS WITH JOHN J. CARTER

Hosted by Susan J. Piraino

SJP. WHAT IS THE FUTURE OF TRUE EVANGELISM?

JJC. The greatest days are ahead. Incredible things will happen. I have had a foretaste.

SJP : Do you think miracles will happen?

JJC: We have already seen miracles, the sick healed, and an amazing heavenly visitation. We have seen His glory. But the greatest movement of His Spirit is just ahead.

SJP: This is a bit hard for many to believe. What is this “heavenly visitation” people talk about?

JJC: One night in Port Moresby, before a crowd of 170,000 souls, a great shiny white dove swept low over the audience as I preached on the Holy Spirit. The local pastors declared that such a bird had never before been seen in New Guinea. They said it was a heavenly visitation. The great dove appeared three times during the meetings. God does miracles when His people truly believe.

SJP: Why is there so much opposition to true evangelism?

JJC: Few have tasted the power of God. Not many are filled with the Holy Spirit. But God still has His 7000 who have not bowed the knee to Baal. We are yet to see what God will do when His people trust fully in Christ and give themselves to be used to win the lost to Christ. We are living in the HOUR OF HIS POWER. GREAT EVENTS ARE ABOUT TO HAPPEN. THE FINAL MOVEMENTS WILL BE RAPID ONES.

SJP: Has God given you a dream for the future?

JJC: I see hundreds of millions attending great Gospel meetings around the globe. I see God passing by the great and influential and using humble souls. I see the sick being healed. I see multitudes accepting Christ as Lord and Savior. I see young men and women empowered by the Spirit, preaching and teaching the Word. Nothing can stop the tide of His power coming in. I want to be part of it.

SJP: AMEN!

MOVING AHEAD IN FAITH, PARTNERS WANTED.

OUR MISSION: SHARING THE LOVE OF JESUS CHRIST THROUGH PREACHING, TEACHING, MEDICAL MINISTRY, AND EDUCATION.

DELHI, MEGA METROPOLIS OF MORE THAN

30 MILLION PEOPLE

The Carter Report is now broadcasting on prime time TV in India’s capital. Our purpose: to share the Good News of Christ’s SAVING love with our Hindu and Moslem friends. Carter Report TV programs are ALSO now watched by MILLIONS across India on SATELLITE TV. David Carter visits India regularly to express God’s love and our love for the people of India.

Millions ALSO in the city of Visakhapatnam, India, now view Pastor Carter’s powerful prophetic preaching on prime time TV.



GOD IS OUR HOPE AND SALVATION Looking unto Christ, we are safe.

LETTER FROM BEVERLEY

Dear brothers and sisters,



John and I look back on 58 years of ministry that has taken us to many strange, exciting, and amazing places. Sometimes those places have been dangerous. Our lives have been threatened on numerous occasions. When we studied at Avondale College so long ago, we could not have imagined that God would so bless us. Sometimes we have felt weary in the struggle against Satanic powers, but every time God has come to our aid. He has lifted us up where we have felt the wonder of His sweet presence. We have been blessed with three wonderful children, all different, all individuals with strong opinions, and all involved in helping others. We are so proud of them.

We are also proud of our powerful team of Gospel soldiers here in the US (Susan, David, Donn, Angela, Angie, Charito, Jacob, MK, Terrence, Javier, Sherry.) They are not just employees, they are our friends and comrades in arms. We love them, just as we love you. I never cease to be amazed by the kindness and generosity of all our friends and supporters. The love of God’s people has given John and me the strength to carry on. My heart is filled with gratitude. Thank you.

We are nearing home. We send you our love and thanks, with His blessings,

Beverley Carter

“TO GOD BE THE GLORY, GREAT THINGS HE HAS DONE.”

John Carter when he was 17 at Avondale

WHY IS THE CARTER REPORT SO DIFFERENT FROM REGULAR RELIGIOUS TV BROADCASTS?

John Carter preaches powerful Holy Spirit anointed messages. He avoids politics. His first loyalty is to Christ Jesus our Lord. He proclaims the holy Gospel of Christ fearlessly but with moving compassion. God has used him to reach millions of unbelievers. His little team of battle hardened warriors are equally devoted to Jesus.

ONE AMERICAN COMMENTATOR SAID,

“WE ARE IN A REAL MESS AND SUPERMAN IS NOT COMING TO SAVE US.” I have news for that person, “OH YES HE IS! SUPERMAN IS COMING! JESUS IS COMING!”

LOOKING FORWARD

THE SAINTS’ REWARD by John Carter

At the end of this road we call life is a bright shining light. It comes from the throne of God who loves us. I have travelled this road for many, many years. Sometimes the road has been rough and my feet have hurt. Sometimes I have felt my strength was almost gone. But then that warm golden light has flashed upon my pathway, and I have whispered, “Almost home, I’m almost home.”

So here, dear friend, is my message to you. “We are almost home.” That wondrous place will be far better than we can imagine. No more tears, no more pain, no good byes, no sickness, and no funerals. And Jesus will be there.

The good news is that there is room for you, and your admission fee has been paid.

“GOD HAS A PLAN AND A DESTINY FOR YOUR LIFE.”