What Do You Do (And Think) When The State Locks You Up For Four Months?

Dear Pilgrim,

Life in COVID-19 quarantine isn’t for the feebleminded, especially when it stretches on for months. But I am not complaining. I do have the liberty to escape for a daily walk. I also go on occasions to our Carter Report office where we have a skeleton (not literally) crew busy as beavers. The rest of the time I am in my home office letting my hair grow and thinking deep thoughts. Or so I suppose.

Here are some of my better meditations and cogitations:

1. Life takes unexpected turns. Who would have imagined this time last year that 150,000 Americans would be killed by the invisible enemy that came from Communist China? That’s three times more Americans than were killed in the Vietnam war. What went wrong? Some countries have been 100 times more successful than we Americans in fighting this unseen monster. So as I meditate here in my office in California, I remind myself that nothing catches God by surprise. I turn frequently to Romans 8:28 where we are told, “ALL THINGS WORK TOGETHER FOR GOOD TO THOSE THAT LOVE GOD, TO THOSE WHO ARE CALLED ACCORDING TO HIS PURPOSE.” I am comforted to know that I am safe in His great plan. We really don’t need to fuss or fret.

2. Politicians don’t have the solutions to the problems confronting us. I am certain that most will tell us what is needed to get them re-elected. Why are we so gullible? I think, as I read my news magazines and watch a bit of TV, that God is teaching us: WE ULTIMATELY CAN’T PUT OUR TRUST IN PEOPLE, EVEN THE BEST MAY LET US DOWN. This conclusion of course is totally Biblical and as old as the first couple who played football with the Ten Commandments. But Christ remains totally reliable and trustworthy. He never lies, never cheats, never lets us down. So as I sit here by myself, I think of Hebrews 13, “NEVER WILL I LEAVE YOU, NEVER WILL I FORSAKE YOU.” Those words calm my spirit and give me peace.

3. It seems to this old, now long-haired pilgrim, that THE END TIME BIBLE PROPHECIES ARE BEING FULFILLED. The news from Washington, Beijing, Moscow, and London, seems to be right out of the Bible. Some of my conclusions are too controversial to share at this stage because I might frighten you, but I see the FINAL MOVEMENTS knocking at the door and shaking the foundations. I have studied these prophecies for many years, and I have a growing certainty that THE FINAL MOVEMENTS WILL BE RAPID ONES.

I am strangely warmed by the assurance that we may be almost home. I find myself turning to John 14:1-3, where Jesus tells us not to let our hearts be troubled because HE IS COMING. I find myself very happy deep inside at the prospect of SOON meeting Jesus face to face. Finally home. WOW. I want you to experience this, “Blessed Hope.”

4. Our California home is very quiet. Sometimes there are humming birds in the backyard who share the space with four rambunctious squirrels. Our neighbors are nice people, and their cars fill their driveways and the street. The folks immediately next to us are four in number and have eleven cars, but this is California. I see them as souls for whom Jesus died. On occasions, as it seemed appropriate, I have prayed with them. No one in our street goes to church. Why would they? The church in the USA now seems more interested in politics than the Gospel. But I have a burning conviction that sharing Christ is more important than anything else. I regard politics as less than useless. I see Christ as our ONLY HOPE. That’s why The Carter Report team is still, under real difficulties, continuing to do EVANGELISM. We are expanding our outreach in INDIA with its more than ONE BILLION SOULS. Who cares? Jesus does. We continue to sponsor underprivileged children with scholarships at their local school in El Salvador. Our TV studio is busier than ever. We continue to preach the true Gospel around the world on TV. WE DON’T PLAN TO SURRENDER, IN SPITE OF COVID-19. We are at peace. We share His peace with you. We humbly ask for your partnership. If you share our convictions, please join us. Please support HIS work during these closing hours.

We thank you, and send love and blessings during these momentous times. Remember, we are safe in His care,

John Carter

Please help keep the light burning in the darkness that covers the earth. God is depending on you and me. Our lives are in His nail pierced hands.



