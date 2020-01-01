CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL

WHY WE REFUSE TO BE FEARFUL

5 POWERFUL REASONS

BY JOHN CARTER



1. BECAUSE OUR GOD IS NOT DEAD

Things were once looking bad for Martin Luther, he was very depressed. His wife Catherine said to the great German theologian, “Oh, Martin, God is dead. He has finally died. What shall we do?” Luther roared, “That is impossible, foolish wife, God is God and He cannot die. God is alive, Catherine!” She responded, “Then why are you acting as though He were dead? If God is alive, foolish husband, then we are safe and all shall be well.”

Remember, God cannot die. He holds the stars in His hands. We are safe, and all shall be well. FEAR NOT.

2. OUR LIVES ARE IN HIS HANDS

When I gave my life to Christ, He took hold of me, and no one can take me out of His strong hand. John 10:28,29. No one can hurt me, no virus can trouble me, without His permission. I therefore refuse to give in to fear. I am safe in His hand because He loves me. Even though I can’t see Him, I sense His presence. I am not afraid. He is holding us tight. FEAR NOT.

3. OUR GOD IS STRONGER THAN A VIRUS

Our God is not some little tin-pot god made out of clay or maybe even gold. He made a billion trillion stars. YES, HE DID. He is powerful beyond measure. He is very big, very strong, very powerful, very great and mighty. He is on our side, He is watching over us right now. He is our celestial Big Brother who takes care of us. This puny little bug from China is nothing to Him. If He frowns at it, it’s dead. HE IS THE ONE TRUE GOD. THERE IS NO ONE ELSE LIKE HIM. FEAR NOT.

4. OUR GOD HAS A PLAN FOR OUR LIVES

Long before I was born, He created a special plan for my life. Romans 8:28. He has a “one in a billion” purpose for me. I am His special creation. For every day, He has prepared for me a meaningful existence. I am immortal until my work on earth is finished. Nothing can touch me until I have fulfilled my destiny. This dirty little bug from hell can’t hurt us without our God’s permission. FEAR NOT.

5. OUR GOD HAS PROMISED US ETERNAL LIFE

Even if I get infected through my own carelessness or the carelessness of others, and even if I die, I am not finished. My big God has promised me eternal life. John 5:24. When I die, I will have a little sleep, and a great getting up morning. I will wake up feeling tremendous, young, good looking, happy, with boundless energy, and exciting plans for the next billion years. I will have lots of old friends and family members to share eternity with. Jesus will be there. I will make new friends every day and I expect to have a home in the country with dogs and horses! So what can this dirty little bug do to me? In the next world, my life will be filled with His presence, and my heart will overflow with gratitude to Him who endured the Cross to purchase my redemption. THEREFORE WE WILL NOT FEAR COVID-19.

MY NIGHT ALONE IN A RUSSIAN HOSPITAL

We were in St. Petersburg, Russia. I had suddenly become very sick. I was rushed to a grim looking hospital that was short on everything. That night was the loneliest of my life, fraught with uncertainties. The doctor was DUI, doctoring under the influence of Vodka. As I faced death alone, I opened my old Bible to Psalm 23. I read, “The LORD is my Shepherd... Though I walk through the Valley of the Shadow of Death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me.” I felt the presence of the Good Shepherd, and my anxieties subsided into the “place of quiet rest, near to the heart of God.” WE SHALL NOT FEAR. — J.J.C.

WHAT WOULD JESUS DO?

Christ tells us, “LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOURSELF.” So if that means wearing a mask that can save lives, then that is just what a follower of Jesus will do.

There is nothing smart or tough about refusing to wear a mask, getting infected, and carrying the virus home to loved ones.

New Zealand has almost eliminated Covid-19 because they were smart, loving, disciplined, wore masks and followed the medical protocols. With the recent discovery of four new cases, they have ordered a general lockdown.

Here in the USA, we have had MORE than 180,000 deaths from Covid-19. BUT WE SHALL NOT FEAR.

You and I will not fear, not even for a moment. But if fear should intrude upon our peace, we will remember the promises of God and go forward in faith.

“For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”



- Romans 8:38-39

“But now, thus says the LORD, who created you, O Jacob,

And He who formed you, O Israel:

Fear not, for I have redeemed you;

I have called you by your name;

You are Mine.

When you pass through the waters, I will be with you;

And through the rivers, they shall not overflow you.

When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned,

Nor shall the flame scorch you.’”



- Isaiah 43:1-2

“The LORD is my shepherd;

I shall not want.

He makes me to lie down in green pastures;

He leads me beside the still waters.

He restores my soul;

He leads me in the paths of righteousness

For His name’s sake.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

I will fear no evil;

For You are with me;

Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.

You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies;

You anoint my head with oil;

My cup runs over.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me

All the days of my life;

And I will dwell in the house of the LORD Forever.”



- Psalm 23

“‘Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand. Behold, all those who were incensed against you Shall be ashamed and disgraced; They shall be as nothing, And those who strive with you shall perish. You shall seek them and not find them— Those who contended with you. Those who war against you Shall be as nothing, As a nonexistent thing. For I, the LORD your God, will hold your right hand, Saying to you, ‘Fear not, I will help you.’”

-Isaiah 41:10-13 “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” - Romans 8:28 “What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” - Romans 8:31

SIGNS OF THE TIMES

RIOTING AND ANARCHY



Cities like Chicago and Portland have suffered many days and weeks of terrible lawlessness. Gangs of anarchists and criminals have invaded city areas where they have rioted, burned, stolen, and destroyed private property, while violently assaulting law enforcement officers. NOTHING CAN EXCUSE THE ACTIONS OF THESE ANARCHISTS AND VIOLENT EXTREMISTS. Those who are aware of the prophecies of the Bible will not be caught by surprise by this ungodly unAmerican behavior. The whole world will be involved in a time of terrible lawlessness such as came upon Jerusalem before its destruction in 70 AD. (see Great Controversy by EG White) The SIGNS OF THE TIMES are being fulfilled. It’s time to wake up.





PLEASE WRITE TODAY.

John Carter,

The Carter Report,

PO Box 1900,

Thousand Oaks, CA 91358.

In Australia write to:

Harold Harker,

The Carter Report,

PO Box 861,

Terrigal, NSW 2260.



INSERT: On Prime Time TV In India

We believe in miracles, and this is a major miracle. India is big. More than a billion people. Four times bigger than the USA. Mainly Hindus. Many Moslems. Few Christians. All God’s precious children. We have many dear friends in India.

The Carter Report works in India in cooperation with local authorities. Our goal is to share God’s love with people around the world, and India is a very special place. Now an opportunity has risen to buy time on TV in Delhi, a city of more than 30 million. This is big news. On PRIME TIME. Amazing. A really big miracle. Also the additional amazing opportunity to reach the whole nation with the Good News of Christ’s love through a great satellite network.

Please be part of God’s miracle. Please support REAL EVANGELISM. BOOTS ON THE GROUND

David Carter with the students The Carter Report is sponsoring in India.

Susan Piraino prays with attendee at The Carter Report Evangelistic campaign.

Pastor John Carter with his translator preaches to a crowd of Moslems and Hindus.



MAKING A REAL DIFFERENCE

We are translating all our Gospel messages into the main Indian languages. We have local Christian translators working on it now. This is very important. We believe that sharing God’s love through acts of kindness in medical ministry will reach and touch hearts in a powerful way.

PARTNERS ARE NEEDED. PLEASE IN THE NAME OF JESUS, UNITE WITH US. PLEASE SUPPORT TRUE EVANGELISM.

Please write today and together in Christ’s NAME we shall take the Gospel as God in His providence opens the doors. Partners are needed.



Indian staff at medical conference sponsored by The Carter Report.

Jesus makes happy hearts.

The Carter Report partners with medical professionals in India.