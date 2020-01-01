Your Future Is Better Than You Can Imagine

Dear friend,

There came a time when at Avondale College I became almost overwhelmed. I was in my final year, funds were almost non-existent, the work was piling up and I was at the end of my tether. Have you ever felt like that? On top of that, beside the full academic load, I had to work long hours in the kitchen to help pay my tuition costs. I was 22 years old and weighed 135 pounds. We had a club we called, “the bones club,” and I was a member. I almost became president.

One night I went outside and found a quiet spot. I looked up at the stars and had a good talk to the Creator. I told him all about it. There came over me a great peace, and I was given the assurance that all would be well. And it was.

I think many of us need to lay our worries down at the feet of the Savior, and hear His quiet voice telling us that everything will be OK. Remember, He made the stars, and He loves us.

He will take care of us. We live in a world where everything seems to be coarse and ugly. But it is not so. There is still more good than evil in the world. Appearances are often deceptive. Behind it all is a benevolent Friend. There is so much beauty if we will only look.

The future for God’s children is wonderful beyond comparison. The things that worry so many are signs of the coming kingdom. At the end of this rocky road is a shining light and a peaceful resting place. Jesus will be there to welcome us home. You have a mansion with your name on the door. He died on the cross to bring you home.

This is the Gospel we proclaim. Thank you for your partnership. But until we meet the King face to face, look up my dear friend. All will be well. The best is yet to be.

We send our love and blessings,

John & Beverley Carter

P.S. Happy Thanksgiving from The Carter Report Team: Susan, Angie, Angela, Charito, Sherry, Javier, David, Donn, Jacob, Terrence, M.K., Keith, Wayne, Marilyn, Harold, and Vernita.