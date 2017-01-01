JOY TO THE WORLD! THE LORD IS COME.

When Jesus was born in Bethlehem, much of the then-known world was in moral and spiritual darkness.

Sadly, things haven’t changed as most in our world today are walking in darkness. We might ask, “Why is this the case?” since mankind has never before had so many opportunities to hear about God through books, television, the internet and other forms of technology.

I believe we find the answer in the following verses:

“Their sentence is based on this fact: that the Light from heaven came into the world, but they loved the darkness more than the Light, for their deeds were evil. They hated the heavenly Light because they wanted to sin in the darkness. They stayed away from that Light for fear their sins would be exposed and they would be punished. But those doing right come gladly to the Light to let everyone see that they are doing what God wants them to.” – John 3:19-21 (The Living Bible)

Nothing has changed. The main reason much of mankind either denies or ignores Christ is because they are afraid their sins will be shown-up, and they are afraid of God’s demands on their lives. This is sad because God’s commands are to keep us sound and safe.

In this Christmas season there are several great truths to remember:

In Isaiah 9:1-2, we read the prophecy: “Nevertheless, there will be no more gloom for those who were in distress…The people walking in darkness have seen a great Light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a Light has come.”

In Isaiah 9:6-7, the great prophecy continues: “For unto us a child is born, to us a Son is given, and the government will be on His shoulders. And He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the greatness of His government and peace there will be no end…The zeal of the Lord Almighty will accomplish this.”

Isaiah and the other Old Testament writers looked forward in faith to the coming of the Prince of Peace who was to enlighten the world with His light.

In the New Testament we see the fulfillment of these prophecies. In Luke 2:8-20 and in Matthew 2:1-12, we find the well-known story of the birth of Jesus.

“At Christmas we embrace the good news that God, in Christ, has come to us wherever we are and has bridged the gap between us. He invades our prison of darkness with His light and lifts the load of sorrow, guilt, or loneliness that weighs us down.” – David Mccasland

In the first chapter of his book, the apostle John writes about the Baby of Bethlehem as being the One who made the world. “He created everything there is—nothing exists that He didn’t make…But although He made the world, the world didn’t recognize Him when He came.” – John 1:3,10

“And Christ became a human being and lived here on earth among us and was full of loving forgiveness and truth. And some of us have seen His glory—the glory of the only Son of the heavenly Father!” – John 1:14 (The Living Bible)

One day while speaking to the people, Jesus said: “I am the Light of the world. So if you follow Me, you won’t be stumbling through the darkness, for living Light will flood your path.” – John 8:12 (The Living Bible)

If that truth wasn’t enough, Jesus turned to His disciples and said, “You are the world’s light—a city on a hill, glowing in the night for all to see. Don’t hide your light! Let it shine for all; let your good deeds glow for all to see, so that they will praise your heavenly Father.” – Matthew 5:14-16 (The Living Bible)

Once we have found the Light, we then have a responsibility to share the Light.

“For though once your heart was full of darkness, now it is full of light from the Lord, and your behavior should show it! Because of this Light within you, you should do only what is good, and right, and true.” – Ephesians 5:8-9 (The Living Bible)

This Christmas season let us be thankful for His birth, His life, His death and His resurrection!

When we talk to others about the babe in the manger, let us not leave Him there, but let us remind people that He grew up to be the Light and Savior of the world. My prayer this Christmas is that our darkened world may see His love and kindness shining through us!

JOY TO THE WORLD! THE LORD IS COME.

Happy and blest Christmas Season,

Beverley Carter