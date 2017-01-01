BE THANKFUL ALWAYS

Life can often be hard. Trials and problems often come our way. One of the reasons we all like the book of Psalms so much is because David so often speaks about his trials and tribulations:

“Deliver me, O Lord, from the evil man: preserve me from the violent man” Psalm 140:1

“Lord, I cry unto Thee: make haste unto me; give ear unto my voice, when I cry unto Thee.” ~ Psalm 141:1

AND yet, all of David’s entreaties, pleas, and petitions were covered before, during, and afterwards, with words (often songs) of praise and thanksgiving!

Many have found that they are blessed with peace and joy when they praise the Lord! As I have pondered why this happens, I am convinced that as we place our thoughts on God and His power, grace, and love, God can release His mighty power and grace to deliver us from doubt and fear. We see in the book of Psalms how God brings victory to David as he trusts and obeys his Heavenly Father.

“I will praise the name of God with a song, and will magnify Him with thanksgiving.” ~ Psalm 69:30

“Let us come before His presence with thanksgiving, and make a joyful noise unto Him with Psalms.” ~ Psalm 95:2

“Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, and into His courts with praise: be thankful unto Him, and bless His name.” ~ Psalm 100:4

“Saying, Amen: Blessing, and glory, and wisdom, and thanksgiving, and honor, and power, and might, be unto our God for ever and ever. Amen.” ~ Revelation 7:12 (John)

The reason we praise Him is because He is our Creator, Savior, and Heavenly Father!

May every day be a "Thanksgiving" one!

Blessings and love to all my Facebook friends,

Beverley Carter