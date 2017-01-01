CHARLOTTESVILLE

THOUGHTS ON RACISM AND FREEDOM

The Carter Report team that has worked around the world with people of every racial makeup goes on the record again: WE ARE ABSOLUTELY OPPOSED TO ALL FORMS OF RACISM. We condemn unequivocally the attitudes and actions of Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, the Antifa, the Anarchists, and all other self-serving groups, whether from the Left or Right, that seek to divide our beloved America. We desire to point out the historical truth that our Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, was a Jew living in the Middle East, who ministered to Jews and Gentiles alike. No genuine Christian, therefore, can be anti-Semitic, or against any person or groups of persons because of racial, religious, tribal, or ethnic differences. The Holy Scriptures tell us that the Redeemed in Heaven will be made up of people from every nation, kindred, tongue, and people. We eschew and oppose all forms of hate speech emanating from all sections of the political spectrum, and call upon people of good will everywhere to declare a moratorium on lies, slander, and speech that degrades, insults, misrepresents, humiliates, and engenders division.

We believe, as followers of Jesus, it is our duty to help the poor, defend the helpless, and lift-up the oppressed, without regard to race, religion, sex, color, or social status.

We unreservedly defend our God-given rights of freedom of speech and religious liberty, as well as the right to protest, march, and peacefully assemble. By freedom of speech, we do not mean the right to encourage riot and violence by the use of inflammatory language.

We rigorously oppose the active or passive suppression of ideas, including traditional family values, that to some are outdated moral concepts, and hence politically incorrect. We deplore with sorrow the lack of freedom on many university campuses and intolerance of different ideas. We contend that the exercise of our freedoms means the right even to say and advocate ideas that some could find objectionable and threatening. We also believe that this right of freedom of speech ought to be expressed steadfastly in Christian love.

We wholeheartedly venerate the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and especially the Holy Bible. We are proud to be Americans.

In conclusion, we call upon all to follow the words of the Founder of our great religion, “YOU SHALL LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOURSELF.”

May God bless the United States of America and deliver her from foes, foreign and domestic.

John Carter

President, The Carter Report

Moorpark CA, USA