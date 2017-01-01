THE GREATEST GIFT

“And God raised us up with Christ and seated us with Him in the heavenly realms in Christ Jesus; in order that in the coming ages He might show the incomparable riches of His grace, expressed in His kindness to us in Christ Jesus. For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith---and this is not from yourselves, it is THE GIFT OF GOD---not by works, so that no one can boast.” ~ Ephesians 2:6-9

As Paul writes, “no one can boast” because we are all sinners in need of a Savior! That is why our hearts should be full of gratitude and praise every day that Jesus left heaven above, and came down to live among us.

And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men. ~ Luke 2:8--14

I love the words in John 1:1-4: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by Him; and without Him was not anything made that was made. In Him was life; and the life was the light of men.” Verse 10: “He was in the world, and the world was made by Him, and the world knew Him not.” Verse 14: “And the Word (Jesus) was made flesh, and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.”

These verses tell us that Jesus was our Creator; the one who came down as the baby in the manger! Immanuel, God with us! How amazing, how wonderful! Well might we sing with the angels, “GLORY TO GOD IN THE HIGHEST!”

I wish you all a very Happy Christmas, and a Wonderful and Blest New Year!

Beverley Carter