Happy Father's Day

In 1996, Charles Swindoll wrote a book entitled, “MAN to MAN” in which he begins by saying the following:

“Remember when men were men? Remember when men knew who they were, liked how they were, and didn’t want to be anything but what they were? Remember when women were ladies and were treated as such by men who modeled a masculinity that displayed security and stability?”

He goes onto say, “that the separate distinction of male and female is very much a Biblical precept; (“male and female He created them,” Genesis 1:27b.) This precept is a foundational block upon which any civilization rests. When the roles get sufficiently blurred, confusion and chaos replace modesty and order.”

(Some scientists are saying that there seems to be evidence that in some cases there has been an alteration in the DNA at conception that causes some men and women to feel and be different, and we can talk about that at another time.)

It is good to remember that God sent His Son not only to save us through Calvary, but also to demonstrate how He wants us to live. He wants us to remember that we are all members of the human race. Jesus taught that we should treat others as we want to be treated. (Matthew 7:12)

The last book in the Bible reminds us to “worship our Creator” (Revelation 14:7). If all of mankind had taken time each week to stop work for one day and had continued to remember and worship their Creator, the world would not be in the chaos it is in today.

I would like to commend all those men who endeavor to be the best husbands and fathers that they can be. It is not easy today, but stand firm and determine by God’s grace that you will fulfill the purpose and plan that He has for your life.

Just a few thoughts from the Bible that tell us what God expects:

“Husbands, love your wives just as Christ loved the Church and gave Himself up for it.” – Ephesians 5:25

(I once heard a preacher say the best way for a father to teach his children about true love was to love their mother.)

“You know that we treated each one of you just as a father treats his own children. We encouraged you, we comforted you, and we kept urging you to live the kind of life that pleases God, who calls you to share in His own Kingdom and glory!” – 1 Thessalonians 2:11-12

(These verses tell fathers to encourage and comfort their children while teaching them how to live as God’s children.)

What makes a real dad?

God took the strength of a mountain

The warmth of a summer sun

The calm of a quiet sea and

The generous soul of nature

Satisfied, He called it…dad!

Happy Father’s Day! — Beverley Carter