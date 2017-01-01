I HAVE SEEN HIM, I HAVE HEARD HIM…

That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon, and our hands have handled, concerning the Word of life—the life was manifested, and we have seen, and bear witness, and declare to you that eternal life which was with the Father and was manifested to us—that which we have seen and heard we declare to you, that you also may have fellowship with us; and truly our fellowship is with the Father and with His Son Jesus Christ.

~ 1 John 1:1-4

How wonderful to be able to say, like the apostle John, "I have seen Him with my own eyes; I have heard Him with my own ears; and I have touched Him with my own hands!"

If faithful, we too, one day will see Christ face to face; we will hear His sweet voice, and will feel the touch of His loving hand! – Beverley Carter

He's gone "to prepare a place for you,"

That where He is, "there you may be."

Our death is not the end of life—

We'll be with Christ eternally! – Hess