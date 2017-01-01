Who Dares To Say, “There Is No God?”

We read the following words Isaiah 40:

"Who has measured the waters in the hollow of His hand, or with the breadth of His hand marked off the heavens? Who has held the dust of the earth in a basket, or weighed the mountains on the scales and the hills in a balance? Who can fathom the Spirit of the Lord, or instruct the Lord as His counselor? Whom did the Lord consult to enlighten Him, and who taught Him the right way? Who was it who taught Him knowledge, or showed Him the path of understanding? Surely the nations are like a drop in a bucket: they are regarded as dust on the scales; He weighs the islands as though they were fine dust."

Isaiah writes that our great God who made and holds the stars and the Universe in His hands also "tends His flock like a shepherd: He gathers the lambs in His arms and carries them close to His heart; He gently leads those that have young." (Isaiah 40:11)

What astounding thoughts are these; on the one hand Isaiah describes the awesome creative powers of God; while on the other hand he depicts God as our loving and caring Heavenly Father!

How blest we are!

Beverley Carter