IT’S MARK OF THE BEAST TIME

The essence of the Mark of the Beast is conformity. It’s quite amazing how many Christians today are prepared to sell their souls to fit in with the crowd. They go along to get along.

The book of Revelation predicts a time when people will get the Mark of the Beast because the Beast (union of church and state) demands total obedience. You do what you are told, give up your convictions, and fit in. Just like the Germans did when Hitler came to power. Almost the whole nation was Christian, but 95 percent of them shouted “Sieg Heil!” When the Nazis herded the Jews into cattle cars on their way to the death camps they looked the other way and feigned ignorance. When German soldiers were ordered to shoot down innocent civilians, they obeyed.

Never again, I’ve heard it said. Who are we kidding? It will happen again, on a worldwide scale, says the Book of Revelation.

“ He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave,

to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that

no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast,

or the number of his name.” — Revelation 13:16,17 (NKJV)

Hitler remarked that when you tell a lie, you need to make it a big one. A whopper. People are more inclined to believe big lies, so dictators tell people big lies that fuel their insecurities. They also prey on the irrational fears of bigoted ignorant people. So Hitler blamed the Jews for all of Germany’s problems. By the time he was finished, Germany lay in ruins and 60 million people were dead, including 6 million Jews.

Where were all the brave Catholics and Lutherans in Hitler’s Third Reich? Most of them were fitting in, giving that famous salute, and informing on their neighbors, all while a select few of the Super Race were gassing innocent people in Treblinka and Auschwitz. What were their sins? Cowardice, Conformity, Racism, and Pride, with an intoxicating dose of Nationalism tossed in for good measure.

Bible prophecy says it will happen again, on a worldwide scale. Some commentators say they are hearing the muttering of the approaching storm. Most folks seem to be oblivious. Why should they care? It is easier to conform than to defy the raucous majority. There apparently is a mighty comfort in ignorance. Today’s times demand conscientious objectors, non-conformists, and plain folks who won’t be pushed around by the Church or the Government. The best party to join is God’s party, and a healthy suspicion of political organizations is smart. Going off the cliff with a herd of stampeding buffaloes is never a good move.