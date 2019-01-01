WHAT'S A "NONE"?

IN AMERICA, THERE ARE MORE THAN 60,000,000 OF THEM.

A “None” may be your son, your daughter, your husband, your wife. A “None” is a person who has given up on organized religion. Some are atheists, some are “spiritual” people, some are skeptics, some are into Eastern Mysticism and Spiritism. They are the fastest growing “non-religious group” in America. They are the result of Catholic Church pedophile scandals, aggressive atheistic propaganda, insipid preaching, the demise of public evangelism, and the failure of the Church to proclaim the true Gospel of Christ.

Our television program at The Carter Report is trying to reach these “Nones” with well-reasoned presentations. John Carter has probably spoken to more “Nones” than any preacher on the planet. In the Soviet Union he was respectfully heard by millions of Atheists.

If you care, please support Carter Report Television, now seen on 112 stations across America on the CW Plus Network. You can also watch our programs on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, 3ABN Network, YouTube and our website www.cartereport.org.

THE “NONES” NEED YOU!

The Carter Report urgently needs your support to reach the “NONES” for Christ.