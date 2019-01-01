WILL EVERYONE BE SAVED? PART 2

All men and Woman are born in a state of sin and in need of a Savior.

There is no salvation apart from Jesus Christ. Not Moses, Not Paul, and certainly not Buddha.

• “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to

men by which we must be saved.” Acts 4:12

• “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father

except through me.’” John 14:6

• “Therefore Jesus said again, ‘I tell you the truth, I am the gate for the sheep. All who ever came before me were thieves and robbers, but the sheep did not listen to them. I am the gate; whoever enters through me will be saved. He will come in and go out, and find pasture.’” John 10:7-9

While it grates against the ear of the worldly-wise, it is the truth. Jesus Christ alone can save us and apart from Him there is no salvation.

The only ones who make it to that other shore have experienced the New Birth.

• “In reply Jesus declared, ‘I tell you the truth, no one can see the kingdom of God unless he is born again.’ ‘How can a man be born when he is old?’ Nicodemus asked. ‘Surely he cannot enter a second time into his mother’s womb to be born!’ Jesus answered, ‘I tell you the truth, no one can enter the kingdom of God unless he is born of water and the Spirit. Flesh gives birth to flesh, but the Spirit gives birth to spirit. You should not be surprised at my saying, ‘You must be born again.’” John 3:3-7



This idea was news to Nicodemus. Maybe it is news to us also. What is this New Birth? It is about becoming a totally new person, with new loves, motives, attitudes, and actions.



• “Yet to all who received him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God— children born not of natural descent, nor of human decision

or a husband’s will, but born of God.” John 1:12,13



The Bible tells me that the only way to be “born again” is to accept Jesus as Lord and Savior. That’s not what I say, it’s what God’s Word says. How could I be born again and become a totally new person if I don’t know about Christ, don’t care about Christ, am not interested in Christ, and have a mind filled with the deceptions of Paganism? You know the answer: It’s impossible! Here’s another thought for those who believe the “live up to the light and you’re okay” belief. How could a righteous God take to Heaven people whose lives are ruled by the evil teachings of Paganism and Heathenism? What would happen to Heaven? It would soon be as bad as it is here!



The Pagan-Heathen world is lost, and in need of the proclamation of the Gospel of Christ.

• “As for you, you were dead in your transgressions and sins, in which you used to live when you followed the ways of this world and of the ruler of the kingdom of the air, the spirit who is now at work in those who are disobedient. All of us also lived among them at one time, gratifying the cravings of our sinful nature and following its desires and thoughts. Like the rest, we were by nature objects of wrath.” Ephesians 2:1-3



• “Remember that at that time you were separate from Christ, excluded from citizenship in Israel and foreigners to the covenants of the promise, without hope and without God in the world. But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far away have been brought near through the blood of Christ.” Ephesians 2:12-13



Pretty strong language, is it not? Paul says that the Gentiles (unbelievers in Christ) are “without hope and God in the world.” He even says they are “dead,” and are “objects of wrath.”

I have visited lands where Paganism rules. What did I find? Poverty, degradation, abuse of women, filth and hopelessness. Oh yes, I have also visited more sophisticated places where on the surface things are better, but scratch beneath that flimsy veneer and you will soon see the emptiness of life without Christ.

People are not saved while they live in ignorance and darkness.

• “But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people belonging to God, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light. Once you were not a people, but now you are the people of God; once you had not received mercy, but now you have received mercy.” 1 Peter 2: 9,10



The Devil has a cunning way of turning the truth on its head. The Bible tells us we must leave the darkness and come into God’s light. “Not so fast,” says the old Serpent, “You are saved while you remain in the dark, because then you are not responsible! What you don’t know can’t hurt you!”



This twisted kind of logic has a definite appeal to it. If people are saved and safe because they are in spiritual darkness, then it follows that the best thing to do is to leave them there. Why place their salvation in jeopardy by giving them the option of rejecting the Gospel? This pernicious and poisoned thinking has robbed many in the Church of their mission to go into all the world. Is this the reason so many lack fire in their bellies?

No one will be saved by works, even if those works are done in sincerity.

No one will be declared righteous in his sight by observing the law; rather, through the law we become conscious of sin.” Romans 3: 19, 20



‘The righteous will live by faith.’” Galatians 3: 10, 11



“Christ redeemed us from the curse of the law by becoming a curse for us, for it is written: ‘Cursed is everyone who is hung on a tree.’” Galatians 3:13



There are two great systems in the world: salvation by faith alone, and salvation by works. What shall we choose? When people tell us that Pagans and Heathen are saved by living up to the light they have, they are preaching righteousness by works, an old heresy.