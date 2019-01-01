WILL EVERYONE BE SAVED? ---PART 3

While Christ died for all, only those who personally accept Him as Lord and Savior will be saved.

• “He then brought them out and asked, ‘Sirs, what must I do to be saved?’ They replied, ‘ Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved—you and your household.’” Acts 16: 30,31

• “Yet to all who received Him, to those who believed in His name, He gave the right to become children of God.” John 1:12

• “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith —and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God— not by works, so that no one can boast.” Ephesians 2:8,9

These words need no explanation. Let us believe!

Jesus gave the Church her marching orders: “GO

MAKE DISCIPLES”.

• “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.” Matthew 28:19

• He told them, “This is what is written: The Christ will suffer and rise from the dead on the third day, and repentance and forgiveness of sins will be preached in His name to all nations, beginning at Jerusalem. You are witnesses of these things.” Luke 24:46-48

Jesus our Lord told His disciples to go and preach, because that is God’s ordained method of saving the lost. What’s so hard to understand about that?

The Lord gave His disciples the Keys of the Kingdom.

• “I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven; whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.” Matthew 16:19

The Church was given the awesome privilege and responsibility of opening the doors to the Kingdom of Heaven. How does this operate? When a Spirit filled preacher (See 1 Corinthians 12:28) opens the holy Word of God and proclaims the Gospel, he is inserting the key of divine knowledge into Heaven’s lock. The door to Paradise swings wide open the moment the lost sinner responds to the invitation and accepts Christ as Lord and Savior. This sacred key of knowledge (See Luke 11:52) has been given to all of God’s faithful servants, to you and to me. What a tragedy of enormous loss if souls are shut out because we failed to use the key! How would you feel if you were left standing outside because those entrusted with the key believed you could be saved by living up to the light you had?

Political correctness has watered down the uncompromising proclamation of the Gospel. The truth that Jesus is the only Way is deemed offensive and sectarian.

God cannot take to Heaven those whose lives have not been transformed by the Gospel.

• “Blessed are those who wash their robes, that they may have the right to the tree of life and may go through the gates into the city. Outside are the dogs, those who practice magic arts, the sexually immoral, the murderers, the idolaters and everyone who loves and practices falsehood.” Revelation 22: 14,15.

Can you imagine what would happen if unregenerate men and women got into heaven? God requires new people with new hearts, new attitudes, new loves and new allegiances before He can entrust them with Heaven.

Remember, He’s had trouble in Heaven before! One third of His angels became rebels and He’s not going to put up with a repeat performance. Only a personal acceptance of Christ’s Gospel can change the human heart, and prepare us for Glory.

All the great preachers of the past and present shared and share a passion to save the lost.

• “For it seems to me that God has put us apostles on display at the end of the procession, like men condemned to die in the arena. We have been made a spectacle to the whole universe, to angels as well as to men. We are fools for Christ, but you are so wise in Christ! We are weak, but you are strong! You are honored, we are dishonored! To this very hour we go hungry and thirsty, we are in rags, we are brutally treated, we are homeless. We work hard with our own hands. When we are cursed, we bless; when we are persecuted, we endure it; when we are slandered, we answer kindly. Up to this moment we have become the scum of the earth, the refuse of the world. I am not writing this to shame you, but to warn you, as my dear children. Even though you have ten thousand guardians in Christ, you do not have many fathers, for in Christ Jesus I became your father through the gospel.” 1 Corinthians 4: 9-15.

Why did the Apostle Paul suffer persecution, hardship, the loss of friends, and the reproach of his countrymen to proclaim the Gospel if people could be saved by living according to the light within them?

Why did Livingstone choose to rot in Africa if the Heathen could be saved without personally accepting Christ?

The great theme of the New Testament (rediscovered by the Protestant Reformers) is that sinners are saved by Christ alone, by Scripture alone, by grace alone, and by faith alone.

The battle cry of Luther and his colleagues was, “Sola Christus, Sola Scriptura, Sola Gratia, Sola Fide.”

(Only Christ, only Scripture, only Grace, only Faith.)

That is solid, decent, strong, reliable, old-fashioned Biblical theology. It is something you and I can get our “teeth” into. We need to eat it up because it makes complex things simple, and tastes good! We who belong to a race of lost sinners must accept Christ by the act of faith (sola fide). We must cast aside all human philosophies and man-made reasonings and believe the great truths of Scripture.