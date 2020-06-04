Crisis in America

Dear friends,



Greetings. This week will be remembered as the time America faced some of her greatest challenges. For us, it is a time for prayer and reflection.



More than 100,000 of our brothers and sisters have died from Covid-19, and the CDC warns that the worst may still be to come. One recent bit of news is that the infection rate may be much higher than suspected with around half of those infected being asymptomatic. This means that the death rate may be much lower than formerly estimated. It is likely between 0.5 and 1%, which is better than 5 or 6%. Of course, it is a stretch to say this is good news, many thousands of dear ones continue to die. So, there is really no good news here, except the fact that it appears that the healthy survive. In Europe we are told that 99% of the people who died had pre-existing conditions like obesity, heart disease, diabetes, etc. This certainly is a good reason to especially protect the old and sick among us, while trying to maintain good health ourselves. The usually reliable Economist suggests that the American death rate is so high because many of us are so unhealthy. So, going for a good walk makes a lot of sense.



The unjustifiable and cruel death of African American George Floyd has ignited a firestorm across the nation. But it hurts to watch shops, cars, and buildings of innocent people being looted and torched by criminals who were just waiting for the opportunity. I find it hard to understand how looting and burning are a solution to racial injustice. Nothing can excuse the action of the policeman who placed his knee on his victim’s neck, but then nothing can excuse the lawless mobs that are looting, burning, and rioting. The police during these riots, on some occasions, seem to be following the order to look the other way. It must be said loud and clear that people have the right to peacefully protest, and most protesters are expressing that right. But criminals need to be stopped, even though some will cry, “Police Brutality.”

A photograph of George Floyd at the George Floyd Memorial Outside Cup Foods at Chicago Ave and E 38th St. in Minneapolis, Minnesota By Lorie Shaull

We now have an unemployment rate of 25%, with some 40 million Americans without jobs. I imagine that this hardly concerns the looters and anarchists who probably have never held a job in their entire lives. They have nothing to lose, but the owners of the Mom and Pop stores may never recover, especially with the Pandemic ripping the heart out of the economy. We need to pray for them, and the good policemen who are putting their lives on the line, even as I write. We also need to pray for the loved ones of George Floyd.

A portion of the crowd at the George Floyd Protest in East Lansing, Michigan by Guettarda



My liberal friends will not like what I write, but I am tired of their always refusing to accept responsibility for their foolish liberal ideas, such as:



• the traditional family, with mom, dad, and kids, is not important,

• deadbeat dads who forsake their children are victims,

• it’s ok to have babies out of wedlock,

• Christians are stupid,

• welfare is wonderful,

• marriage is between a bisexual and anyone, or between a man and a man, or between a woman and a woman, and even occasionally between a man and a woman,

• everyone who won’t work is a victim of social injustice,

• all Whites are racists,

• plus, other lofty lying pronouncements.



Mark my words, it’s only a matter of time before the Far-Left liberals start promoting sex with children, and even sex with animals. Just wait and see.



What shall we do? We must oppose racism, whatever the color of the skin. Yes, Racism exists in every culture. Ever heard of Rwanda?



We must stand by the old truths that made America great. I’m talking about honesty, generosity, hard work, kindness, and old-fashioned Judeo-Christian values. Let’s not be taken in by lying propaganda from the Far-Left or Far-Right. Let’s get back to Church and read our Bibles every day.

Foot locker looting photo by Thevicelord

As for The Carter Report, while this aging body lasts, the lungs keep pumping away, and the tongue can preach the Gospel, we plan to keep on keeping on.



Now you know what I really think!



Peace, love, grace, forgiveness, mercy, and His abiding presence to each of you,





John Carter,



Servant of the King.