DEAR FRIENDS,

How are you? Well, I hope and pray.

Perhaps you are like me when I wake up every morning and think about having to stay another day inside the house.

Then I remember that I am still alive and that I don't have to go as a medical worker into a 'war zone' (Hospital) like thousands of our First Responders do!

If you are like me and 'locked' at home, let's remember that by following the strict rules of the government, social distancing from each other, we are helping in a big way to lessen the spread of the COVID-9, which in turn lessens the risk for the doctors and nurses of getting sick themselves.

So, even though it's not easy, let us all realize that we are all playing an important role in bringing this terrible virus under control.

If you have friends or family members who are complaining about being 'stuck' in the house, please tell them by being unselfish we, indirectly, are helping to save lives and that shows a good character!

As our leaders keep saying 'we are all in this together'.

As we think of others we are fulfilling the words of Jesus in Matthew 22:39 "Love your neighbor as yourself".

With that in mind, let's be thankful that by staying home we are contributing to the close of this pandemic.

Some of us are working at home, some are homeschooling their children, while others are trying to keep busy to stop the monotony of being quarantined at home.

Perhaps you could share with us some things you are doing at home to keep yourself occupied. You could be a blessing to many.

One thing I try to do every day is to look for things I can be thankful for like a beautiful flower in my garden; a bird (even an old crow) that flies past my window etc. Something that lifts my spirits and reminds me that God loves me and will never leave me!

"Now, our God, we give you thanks, and praise your glorious Name." 1 Chronicles 29:13

"May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him." Romans 15:13

Blessings to you all,

Beverley Carter